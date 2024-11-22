Smash Afrika replaces Lawrence Maleka as ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ host

The new season of Big Brother Mzansi will air next year...

Smash Africa is the new Big Brother host. Picture: Supplied

TV presenter Smash Afrika has been announced as the new host for Mzansi Magic’s popular reality show, Big Brother Mzansi, for the upcoming Season 5.

The show was previously hosted by actor and TV personality Lawrence Maleka.

Smash, whose real name is Afrika Mdutyulwa, said he is grateful for the opportunity.

“I’m beyond grateful and honestly speechless because this opportunity was always meant to be.

“Looking back at my journey in radio and TV, it feels like everything I have done has been leading to this moment.

“I may not have shouted it from the rooftops or had it on a vision board, but deep down, I knew something big was coming,” he said.

He added that he is most excited about bringing his energy to the audience and housemates.

“I’m hyped for the experience ahead and can’t wait to bring that energy to the audience at home and to the housemates whenever I can.

“I want to make sure everyone walks away feeling something good. The feel-good host is here, baby! Let’s get it!”

ALSO READ: How MasterChef SA finalist Bridget Mangwandi used her food biochemistry studies on the cooking show [VIDEO]

The return of Big Brother Mzansi

Mzansi Magic officially opened auditions for Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 on Wednesday, 25 September.

READ MORE: Thinking of auditioning for ‘Big Brother Mzansi’? Here are insider tips from ex-housemates

The show has previously crowned winners like Ferdinand Rabie (2001), Mandla Hlatshwayo (2014), Mpho Wabadimo (2022), and McJunior (2024).

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 will premiere in January 2025.

As the new host, Smash Afrika will guide viewers through the twists, turns, and drama that define the Big Brother Mzansi experience.

Smash began his presenting career on YFM before hosting Massive Music on Mzansi Magic and Channel O.

He has also been an MC at major events like Rocking the Daisies, Black Coffee’s Block Party, and the DStv Delicious Festival.

NOW READ: ‘I thought of Kiernan and how brave he was’ – Pearl Thusi on accepting Comedy Central Roast after first declining