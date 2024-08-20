Cantona storms off-set mid-interview, unveils Premier League ‘revolution’

Premier League fans across Africa eagerly tuned in as hosts Julia Stuart and Owen Hargreaves kicked off the new season with an interview featuring notorious former Manchester United captain, Eric Cantona.

But the excitement quickly turned to shock when Cantona abruptly stormed off the set, declaring, “The revolution will not be televised; the revolution will be live!”

Skip to 5.30 to see the reveal − Cantona had teamed up with streaming platform Showmax to promote its innovative English Premier League (EPL) mobile subscription.

Watch the full clip here:

Cantona sparks global buzz

The stunt made waves, with #EricCantona trending worldwide. The hashtags #ShowmaxPL and #ForEveryoneEverywhere trended for hours on X in South Africa and Kenya, said Yatish Narsi, chief marketing officer. “It’s the Premier League in your pocket. Welcome to the revolution!”

Iconic sportscaster Robert Marawa, who was in on the prank, shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the stunt on his X profile. The post was watched 84 000 times by fans who had tuned in for the interview.

Fans reacted on X, with one writing, “I want my heart back. That was some high-level TV.” Another stated: “Stuart didn’t know how to react when Cantona stood up to talk to the camera.”

Cantona: The French king of the EPL

Cantona, a retired French footballer and actor, is considered one of the EPL’s greatest players. He began his career in French football before making a significant impact in England.

He is best known for his time at Manchester United, where he played from 1992 to 1997. Cantona’s arrival at United was pivotal in transforming the club into a dominant force in English football. He helped the team win four Premier League titles and two FA Cups during his five seasons there. His charismatic personality, flair on the pitch, and knack for scoring crucial goals made him a fan favourite.

Cantona was infamous for his rebelliousness, particularly after kicking a fan in 1995, leading to a prolonged suspension.

After retiring from football in 1997, Cantona pursued an acting career and has appeared in various films and television shows. Despite his off-field controversies, Cantona remains an iconic figure in football, particularly among Manchester United supporters.

