MTV: Still shaping youth culture after four decades

African artists like Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage and Master KG have been showcased and celebrated on MTV’s global platforms.

MTV is television’s Peter Pan. The channel, which has been a relentless driving force behind popular culture since August 1981, shows no signs of soft middle age. Instead, it’s forging ahead and continues to adapt to stay ahead of cultural and social progress.

MTV has always been a brand unafraid to push boundaries, and its evolution over the decades stands as a testament to its forever influence. Monde Twala, brand head of MTV in South Africa, said MTV has shaped and been shaped by youth culture both globally and locally.

“MTV has made and marked youth culture since its establishment in 1981,” Twala said. The channel revolutionised how audiences connect with music and pop culture, constantly pioneering new formats and giving a voice to the youth. This courage to innovate has been at the core of MTV’s success, making it a brand synonymous with boldness and creativity, he shared.

MTV’s left an indelible mark on pop culture

MTV’s history includes significant milestones that have left an indelible mark on music, fashion, and pop culture.

Iconic and way ahead of its time characters like Max Headroom, the artificial intelligence bot-head of the eighties through to shows like The Real World, MTV Unplugged, and Pimp My Ride were pioneers in their genres, influencing social and TV consumption trends.

Twala said, “Our reality shows have had a lasting impact on our brand identity.” These shows not only entertained, but also set trends and shaped the viewing habits of millions. The channel was the first to experiment with reality television as we know it today.

The channel started out as a platform to play music videos when the medium was in its infancy. “MTV evolved from showcasing music talent and music videos to lifestyle reality formats. I was first celebrity-focused and later focused on everyday people who reflect our audiences,” Twala explained. This shift from purely music to a broader lifestyle approach has kept MTV relevant and engaging across generations.

In Africa, MTV has played a key role in showcasing local talent on global stages. “We have given local talent a Pan-African platform through our VJ (video jock) searches and launched local reality shows like LaSizwe, Inside Life, and Have Faith,” Twala noted.

From Madonna to modern hits, music still reigns supreme

Despite greater reach in programming diversity, music remains at the heart of MTV. The channel has been instrumental in launching the careers of numerous artists both locally and globally. Rewind to eighties icons like Madonna, Michael Jackson, Prince and later Britney Spears through to today.

“We debut some of the biggest artists to the international market via MTV Push and celebrate global stars with feature music-driven specials and MTV Unplugged,” Twala said.

African artists like Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage and Master KG have been showcased and celebrated on MTV’s global platforms. The channel’s role in promoting diverse musical talent and its influence is powerful.

MTV has also been a catalyst for social and cultural conversations through its programming. From premiering Madonna’s controversial music videos to the MTV Staying Alive Foundation today; the channel has used entertainment to influence social change.

“The MTV Staying Alive Foundation produces content like MTV Shuga,” Twala said. “This long-running drama series and multimedia campaign educate youth about sexual reproductive health and other social issues.”

“MTV is a cultural fire-starter,” Twala said. “It ignites on TV and spreads across online, mobile, and social platforms in a seamless, unmatched way.” The channel’s influence on popular culture has grown with technology. It evolved from a linear broadcast channel to a multimedia, tentacled social network of its own.

Localising global franchises to lead the pack

Twala said MTV plans to continue leveraging its global formats and franchises to captivate audiences. The channel aims not only to remain relevant but also to continue leading the charge.

“We recently localised the Love and Hip Hop franchise, which was very well received by local audiences.” We have plans to adapt more franchises and formats for local audiences,” Twala said. “MTV is everywhere our audience is, connecting with young people on a global scale across all platforms unlike anyone else.”

“Content and creativity are at the core of the MTV brand,” Twala added. “Our strategy will continue to be a multi-territory, multi-platform approach that embraces the youth.”

NOW READ: ‘My dad was a murderer’ – ‘Love and Hip Hop SA’ star J. Molley