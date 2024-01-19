Doccie interrogates alien birth in South Africa

Beyond The Light Barrier is a documentary streaming on Amazon Prime about South African Elizabeth Klarer who claimed to have a relationship and even to have borne a child with an alien.

There has been a lot of social media content and streaming releases over the past few years that have slowly started seeding the idea, again, that aliens visit our planet and that they might even walk amongst us.

A raft of content suggests, too, that humanity is presently being conditioned and prepared for an inevitable alien invasion, or simply a civilisation pairing of some sort.

The documentary, although poorly made and somewhat disjointed in its storytelling, covers subject matter so interesting that Googling history completes the picture. It’s bizarre, and perhaps before watching the show, turn to the internet for background.

Klarer also wrote a book by the same name. In the documentary, old interviews with her and friends, neighbours and offspring colour the narrative.

Klarer describes her experiences of being contacted by an alien named Akon from the planet Meton, which she claimed is in the Alpha Centauri star system.

According to Klarer, her first encounter with Akon occurred in her childhood, and they developed a romantic relationship over time.

The most extraordinary claim in her story is that she travelled with Akon to his home planet, where she became pregnant and gave birth to a son named Ayling.

Ayling does not live on planet Earth and Klarer’s ‘earth son’ David has not met his extraterrestrial sibling.

Klarer described Meton as one would expect. A highly advanced civilisation where peace reigns supreme, and there is no pollution or disease.

It’s utopian in the way that every science fiction flick has served up for decades. Of course, there is the interstellar mission to promote peace, understanding and happiness too.

The technology on Meton is said to be so advanced that it allows for effortless space travel and the environmental conditions of Meton are described as perfect for supporting life.

Interestingly, and scarily as it lends some credence to Klarer’s tale, is that scientists discovered a possible habitable zone, with a possible Neptune-sized planet, in Alpha Centauri in 2019.

This is precisely where Klarer said that Meton was situated. Akon’s home planet.

Akon was described as a scientist who wanted to inject fresh genetics into Meton’s gene pool, ergo his grooming and eventual pairing with Klarer.

She said the relationship was romantic and scientific in its endeavours. The son she bore for Akon, christened Ayling, shares both human and alien characteristics but, because he was stationed so far away, she had minimal contact with her extraterrestrial offspring.

While the veracity of Klarer’s claims could never be substantiated by many UFO specialists and scientists alike, interviews in the cut-and-paste documentary cobble together legends of alien presence in the Drakensberg, accounts of Klarer, her character and experiences from family and friends, and sceptic neighbours.

It even features a sidebar with Credo Mutwa, king of the Sangoma’s and traditional healers who spoke of ancient Zulu legends describing alien contact. Klarer talked about this, too.

The documentary itself is challenging to watch and it feels as if the filmmakers have simply home-edited a bunch of archive footage, illustrated bits of it and tried to jazz up visuals that needn’t have been amplified to drive the point home.

There is no consistent visual language throughout and the voice-over and script do little to tie loose ends together.

Aspects that could have been delved into deeper, like UFO Hill in the Drakensberg, other alien activity and rabbit holes or the alien plant species allegedly discovered at Akon’s landing spot, were left to dangle.

In its place, sceptic neighbours with little to say were inserted. There is also an entire two-minute musical interlude dedicated to victims of something or other, entirely irrelevant, and so forgettable that it’s impossible to remember its purpose, anyway.

Yet despite all its flaws, the subject matter is fascinating. Who would have thought that right here, in South Africa, a citizen would have met, fallen in love with and mothered a child with an alien being? A being so advanced that it came to Earth to seek genetic diversity for a world where there is no dirt or disease and where space travel was second nature.

Klarer’s interviews convey that she really believed in what she said, and her friends were convinced.

Watch the documentary, look past the production of it and focus on the subject matter. It’s well worth the 88 minutes because the real fun is exploring the subject further, by deep diving into your own research or viewing some of the better-made alien and UFO shows on Amazon Prime.

It’s enough to turn anyone into a conspiracy theorist.