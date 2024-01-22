Meet the ‘Sheriff’ of Nottingham Rd

He doesn’t wear a cowboy hat and there’s no Robin Hood by his side, but the sheriff of Nottingham Road in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands – or David Allen in real life – has been a police reservist for the better part of a quarter-century, and his day jobs couldn’t be further removed from law enforcement, yet they are all somehow interconnected. Allen is one of South Africa’s foremost body language experts and, when he’s not catching bad guys, he runs youth leadership camps in the lower Drakensberg. ALSO READ: Forcing police to permanently employ all reservists looks like extortion –…

He doesn’t wear a cowboy hat and there’s no Robin Hood by his side, but the sheriff of Nottingham Road in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands – or David Allen in real life – has been a police reservist for the better part of a quarter-century, and his day jobs couldn’t be further removed from law enforcement, yet they are all somehow interconnected.

Allen is one of South Africa’s foremost body language experts and, when he’s not catching bad guys, he runs youth leadership camps in the lower Drakensberg.

There’s something very charismatic about Allen and his demeanour radiates kindness, while his affable nature and ability to command everyone’s attention in the room is unquestionable.

A hidden language

Teaching, sharing and protecting: Allen’s passion for South Africa and his belief in a better tomorrow, because we set up the future in the present, is infectious.

His career as a police reservist is admirable. Allen’s interest in body language was sparked during his early days in police training in 1995.

“I was immediately drawn to the power of non-verbal communication,” he recalled. “It was like discovering a hidden language that had always been there, but I hadn’t learned to interpret it yet.”

This realisation marked the beginning of his lifelong pursuit to master and teach this silent language. His approach to body language is rooted in practical application – a philosophy that extends to his work with students and professionals alike.

“It’s not just about reading others, it’s about understanding and managing your own non-verbal signals to create better interactions,” he said.

‘A crucial tool’

This method is evident in his workshops, where he emphasises the importance of gestures, posture and eye contact in building rapport and trust. In policing, being able to read body language is invaluable.

“Body language remains a crucial tool in my work.

“It has always helped me understand situations and people beyond what was verbally communicated.”

His ability to read subtle cues often leads to breakthroughs in cases. Individuals give away far more than they realise, he said.

He travels the country and lectures, shows and tells and educates everyone from teachers through to investigators, businesspersons and just curious folk.

“It’s a skill that will serve everyone, especially young people, in every aspect of their lives,” he said. “It greatly aids people to navigate social dynamics.”

“In business, like in life, effective communication is key.

Understanding body language can give professionals an edge in negotiations and leadership.”

The sheriff

Allen’s nickname, “the Sheriff”, speaks volumes about his dual role as a protector of and friend to the community of Nottingham Road.

The name stuck after he poked fun at himself, on social media, as a “country cop” following his move from Durban North to the “platteland”. He fell in love with the Midlands.

“It’s an honour to be a part of this community,” he said.

His presence in the town goes beyond maintaining law and order; it’s also about fostering relationships and trust. And that creates a lot of meaning in his life.