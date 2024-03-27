Prince Harry mentioned in sexual lawsuit against Puff Daddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is accused of rape, assault and other abuses, dating back three decades, by four women.

Prince Harry (L) has been named in a sexual lawsuit against hip hop mogul P Diddy (R). Pictures: Handout / Shareif Ziyadat / Getty Images

Just when the Royal family thought they had quelled controversial noise around them, Prince Harry’s name came up in the sexual lawsuit against hip hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Also known as Puff Daddy, Combs is accused of rape, assault and other abuses, dating back three decades, by four women.

One of the allegations involved a minor. The claims sent shock waves through the music industry and put Combs’ entertainment empire in jeopardy. Diddy allegedly hosted parties at his residence which had a slew of celebrities.

“Celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artists, musicians and international dignitaries like British Royal Prince Harry,” according to the legal notice, reports Independent.

The 73-page lawsuit was filed last month by record producer Rodney Jones.

Both Harry and his brother Prince William were pictured with Combs and Kanye West in 2007 after the musicians performed in the Concert for Diana at Wembley Stadium.

A few days ago, 42-year-old Kate Middleton announced that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after tests following her abdominal surgery in January discovered cancer present.

The difficult news came as a “huge shock”, the mother-of-three said in her televised statement. Her statement came after widespread speculations about her absence and the editing of a photo with her kids.

Diddy flies out

Two of the Bad Boy Records founder’s properties in Miami and Los Angeles were searched by federal agents on Monday as part of the ongoing investigation.

US Homeland Security said: “Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners.”

As this was happening, it was reported that the 54 year-old jetted out of the US, with his plane being tracked to the Caribbean island of Antigua. Many social media users had assumed he flew to African island, Cape Verde.

Diddy’s jet, the LoveAir LLC Gulfstream 5, which he has owned and used for years, is currently on the ground in the Caribbean island, reported US tabloid publication TMZ.

In its reportage, the publication claims that Diddy’s jet has been up and down California between Sunday and Monday − taking off from Sacramento Executive Airport on Sunday evening at about 5.30pm PT and landing at Palm Springs International Airport about an hour later.

An hour after that, at about 7.30pm PT, Diddy’s jet took off from Palm Springs yet again and landed at Van Nuys Airport, which is in L.A, about 30 minutes later.

Around 9am PT on Monday, the jet took off from Van Nuys airport and landed at some point in Antigua.

