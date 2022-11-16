‘How To Ruin Christmas’: Queen Valencia Twala returns to welcome a grandchild

Kaunda Selisho

Like trifle, Choice Assorted biscuits and 100-shooter crackers, Netflix’s festive series How To Ruin Christmas has become somewhat of an institution and it returns this year with a new addition to the Twala and Sello families.

After opening with a wedding and following up with a funeral, South Africa’s fan-favourite – produced by Burnt Onion Productions – returns with a third season titled The Baby Shower.

After two chaotic, hilarious and drama-filled Christmases, the Sellos and Twalas reunite to celebrate the imminent arrival of Beauty (Thando Thabethe) and Sbu’s (Sandile Mahlangu) bundle of joy and the gathering will, no doubt, be led by Sbu’s overbearing but fabulous mother, Valencia Twala (Charmaine Mtinta).

Once again, the stage is set for a showdown between the two families with a healthy number of mishaps, saucy secrets and yes, Succulent – the Sello family’s beloved goat – too!

Baby Twala is not the only new ‘How To Ruin Christmas’ addition

Joining the formidable How To Ruin Christmas cast is Denise Zimba who plays Zama, a vivacious and determined slay queen who brings more chaos to an already imploding baby shower.

Carrying on the chaotic legacy of the beloved Tumi Sello (played by the late Busi Lurayi), Christmas will be ruined again.

The first two instalments of How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding, and How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral (created by Rethabile Ramphakela and Katleho Ramaphakela) were released to critical acclaim in 2020 and 2021 respectively, and are streaming exclusively on Netflix.

How To Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower – directed by Johnny Barbuzano and Ferry Jele – will go live on the streaming service on 9 December.

Fans can expect to see stars such as Clementine Mosimane, Rami Chuene, Desmond Dube, Motlatsi Mafatshe, Trevor Gumbi, Saint Seseli, Swankie Mafoko, Lethabo Bereng, Dippy Padi and Neels Clasen reprise their roles.

This Royal Baby Shower better turn out great without the Twala's and Sello families fighting for once tlhe ???? #HTRCTheBabyShower pic.twitter.com/uYNCIIsUCx— Leago (@tswana_gent) November 15, 2022

I need to know what’s going to happen on #HTRCTheBabyShower ???? I just know they’re going to be chaos and I have a feeling it’s going to be HUGE!



The 9th is so far! pic.twitter.com/5v639bisIx— sumeya (@NotYetUhuru_) November 15, 2022

i just knoooow she's gonna be picky with the gifts and that's the energy i need from her ???? #HTRCTheBabyShower pic.twitter.com/ND6y0u0oRz— ????yson Zulu (@TysonCreme) November 15, 2022

