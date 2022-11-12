Real Housewives: Durban goes international ahead of Joburg’s return 

Kaunda Selisho

The cast of The Real Housewives of Durban has gone international after a deal was struck to allow the franchise to air on Bravo TV, the American home of all things Real Housewives. This comes in the wake of rumours that The Real Housewives of Joburg franchise is set to introduce an all-new cast.

Bravo TV is an American basic cable television network owned by NBCUniversal and it remains the home of the Real Housewives franchise.

#RHODurban goes international

The channel’s official account confirmed that The Real Housewives of Durban would begin airing in America on Friday night South African time.

Housewives are worldwide, baby!

Get into episodes of #RHODurban Fridays on Bravo or stream on @peacock! pic.twitter.com/MyBPuZ5owy — Bravo (@BravoTV) November 11, 2022

After airing on television, episodes of the show would later be made available on the Peacock streaming app.

The Real Housewives is an international reality television franchise that consists of 56 shows, 11 of which are based in America, 19 international instalments and 26 spin-offs. Four of those international instalments follow the lives of South African women in Durban, Johannesburg, Cape Town and now Pretoria.

The franchise documents the personal and professional lives of a group of affluent women residing in or around a certain city.

The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) first launched exclusively on Showmax on Friday, 29 January 2021, at the height of the pandemic and South Africans who were mostly confined to their homes lapped up the drama and the ostentatious displays of wealth on the show.

The initial cast featured six successful and arguably stylish Durban socialites in the form of Annie Ludick, Ayanda Ncwane, Kgomotso Ndungane, Nonkanyiso ‘LaConco’ Conco, Nonku Williams and Sorisha Naidoo.

Nonkanyiso ‘LaConco’ Conco at the Real Housewives of Lagos launch event at Summer Place in Hyde Park | Picture: Supplied

Both Ayanda and LaConco were the breakout stars of the first season with friend to the show, Mabusi Seme winning audiences over as well.

Sadly, Ayanda and Kgomotso left the cast after the first season and made way for Londie London, uThando Nesthembu star Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku and Jojo Robinson to join the cast in season two.

Viewers react

Despite the shady comments about the quality of the cast’s wigs, the feedback seems to mostly be positive with American audiences keen to watch this and other international franchises.

“A little promo would have been nice. I’m really liking this so far,” tweeted @uni_mocol.

“This came out of nowhere. Had to Google where Durban was,” lamented @boymom1829.

someone in the replies said "their wigs????" ???????????????????????? my south african women are never beating the allegations— ˢᵒᵐᵇʳᵉ (@siyx_b) November 11, 2022

“I would like to see more international housewives series on the network. Will you be show season 2 of Durban as well?” asked @jmcn36.

“Ayanda’s such a Queen .. the looks and how she handled that weird case of a side piece whew .. Highly recommend. #RHODurban,” replied @HDiamon76228812.

I enjoy them more than ours low key— Kat Smith (@KatSmit06846516) November 11, 2022

Real Housewives of Joburg gets a new cast?

Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela caused a stir among fans of the Joburg instalment of Real Housewives when he shared a report that the show would be getting an all-new cast when it returns next year.

The Citizen reached out to Mzansi Magic for comment and a spokesperson for the channel confirmed that the show will definitely be returning and it is set to air on television next year.

“Local Entertainment Channels is excited to confirm that The Real Housewives of Johannesburg has been commissioned to air on the channel in 2023. The cast and plots will be announced closer to the time,” said a Mzansi Magic spokesperson.

“While we wait for the new season from Johannesburg – DStv compact viewers can look forward to watching the most-talked about The Real Housewives of Durban starting from the 19 December on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161).”

It remains to be seen who will be returning to the Durban cast when that franchise returns, however, there are already rumours that LaConco may not be coming back.

