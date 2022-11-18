Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s love story documentary to air soon

Citizen Reporter

Following the premiere of the fifth season of The Crown, viewers are spoilt for choice as the premiere of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary draws closer.

This documentary marks their first project with Netflix, and will focus on their love story which Meghan cites as “it’s the piece of her life that she hasn’t been able to share”.

Though Prince Harry has never worked in the entertainment industry before and her having appeared in series such as Suits, amongst others.

Meghan told Variety that “it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun”.

Watch: Meghan and Harry’s documentary

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story – a seasoned director Elizabeth Garbus whose work I’ve long admired – even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it,” she told the publication.

The documentary will touch not only on their relationship but will include bits from when they stepped down from their royal duties and more.

A source told US Weekly that the couple changed how King Charles III would be portrayed following the Queen’s death.

