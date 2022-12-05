Milkshakes fly during McDonald’s food fight on Uyajola 9/9

Kaunda Selisho

In the first episode of Uyajola 9/9 this week, a woman named Precious turned to the show to help unearth whether on not her boyfriend – Pitso, a DJ and party host – was cheating on her with his own brother’s girlfriend.

Explaining her reason for turning to Uyajola 9/9, Precious claimed the lady in question attends every event he is working at. She said it has even gotten to the point where he refuses to take his own girlfriend along but takes the unnamed woman with him.

After hearing her concerts, Jub Jub took Precious to confront the pair who are found at a salon getting their nails done side by side.

When asked by Precious what she’s doing there, the lady claimed to be with her boyfriend.

Precious asked Pitso if the lady isn’t Tshidiso’s (his brother) girlfriend and he said that she is, much to the woman’s apparent confusion. Pitso further claimed that he and Precious are “on a break”.

The pair spend an unbelievable amount of time screaming at each other with no end in sight as Pitso deliberately avoided answering any of Precious’ questions.

The woman Pitso was caught with later claimed that she was just supporting him with the work he does and claimed that she was paying for her own nails to get done and that it was not a date.

Are we going to pretend that we didnt hear "slay queen" saying that she's with her "boyfriend"? Then DJ covered it up by saying she's a supportive "sister in law" #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/vFs5jMgxr7— Lessy Leseg⭕️ ???? (@LessyJantjie) December 4, 2022

Pitso chose to leave with the other woman while a broken-hearted Precious received a pep talk from Jub Jub about what she should look for in her next partner.

One of these days I really want someone to man-handle Jub Jub..Some of the things he does are childish and unnecessary…He must just keep quiet and let couples do the fighting and cursing….Busy talking nonsense cause he knows he has bodyguards???? #Uyajola99— Bunny???? (@Black_Bunnyyyy) December 4, 2022

The second Uyajola 9/9 episode saw Sinoxolo from Mdantsane confront her boyfriend Sheshe.

She told the Uyajola 9/9 crew that they used to share phones when they first started dating, however, he has since changed his lock pattern and is no longer so generous with his phone.

She looks ready for a fight because she knows her man is cheating ???????????? #Uyajola99 https://t.co/2RHBPBmb03— Nosi ???? (@NosiphoL__) December 4, 2022

Additionally, she said their sex life has changed as he always complains that he is tired at the end of the day and fed up with work.

Another one of the things that raised her suspicions was the fact that he would lie about going to work only to go elsewhere. Even going so far as to park his car at his friend’s house to not get caught in a lie about his whereabouts while being somewhere else.

Upon finding the lovers canoodling at McDonald’s, Sinxolo immediately tried to beat up the other woman who later told the Uyajola 9/9 crew that she was under the impression that Sheshe was single when they got together.

#Uyajola99

I still don't understand the reason why these women attack the lady who is cheating with their boyfriends. Like why can't they attack their man ????? Obviously these women are being deceived. pic.twitter.com/hBKcjuOQvT— ????Miss_M (@Maphakane_) December 4, 2022

He told Jub Jub that she was the one who cheated first and that she cheated on him with a friend of his. He then told Jub Jub that he no longer wants anything to do with her.

It’s tricky when you’ve also cheated on the same partner you bring to the show #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/3PYTuqht6X— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) December 4, 2022

When asked why he didn’t tell her this earlier, Sheshe told Jub Jub that it was because he “drives her taxi”.

She then asked him to return her taxi and he told her that it was with his friend who had been driving it on his behalf. In an about-turn, he told Jub Jub that he was in love with both women shortly before attempting to beat Sinoxolo for “disrespecting” and embarrassing him by bringing cameras.

The ex-convict then called her names before the situation devolved into a food fight.

Jub jub acting like being a former inmate means he owns the streets ????#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/UWQkTMpR1N— ???????????????? ???????????????? ! (@bellissimaregi2) December 4, 2022

Jub Jub later asked her what she wants to do now that he does not want her and she told the show’s host that he was lying to himself.

The situation concluded with the pair breaking up and Sinxolo demanding that he gives her back her car.

The cheater's Nike sweater has two ticks to represent the side and the main. Just do it twice???? #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/iiwec0Bpcn— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela???????? (@mbali_ndlela) December 4, 2022

