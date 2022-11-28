Uyajola 9/9: Sangoma confronts her cheating sangoma boyfriend inside a police station

Kaunda Selisho

The first episode in this week’s Uyajola 9/9 double bill was set in Bloemfontein in the Free State where Pana Mabete went to find out why her relationship seemed to have fizzled out.

Like most of the people who turn to the show, she said her boyfriend no longer has time for her and is also quite hard to reach by phone.

She added that he goes out often and she hears from other people that he was spotted out without her.

Speaking to Jub Jub ahead of the confrontation, Pana said that her boyfriend was a serial cheater and that she needs the team’s help to find out who he is cheating with now.



Pana told Jub Jub that she stays in her relationship because she loves her boyfriend and that he usually changes his ways when he gets caught. Pana claims that he apologises and changes his behaviour and that he stops cheating for a while whenever he gets caught.

Upon finding them strolling through town hand-in-hand Pana immediately attacked the other woman and the Uyajola 9/9 team allowed the chaos to unfold for a bit before facilitating a conversation between the parties involved.

It later turned out that he has been cheating on her with her friend.

Her boyfriend repeatedly tried to escape, to no avail as the Uyajola 9/9 security team held him in place while Jub Jub and Pana tried to get answers from him.

Pana then threatened to bewitch her friend for the transgression while threatening to cut off her boyfriend’s penis because he is “out of control”.

He then accused her of cheating on him with Jub Jub and the male Uyajola 9/9 crew members.

The episode ended with the pair not resolving their issues on camera.

In the other Uyajola 9/9 episode of the week, the show’s host made his way to Phutaditjaba to help Mamokete find out what her boyfriend Tabula is up to.

She approached the show with similar complaints to other people who turn to the show in order to find out why their partners seem to have lost interest in them.

Mamokete also told Jub Jub that Tabula is a sangoma whom she suspects of cheating with his initiates and later revealed that she too is a sangoma.

After being shown evidence in the initial consultation, Mamoketi identified the woman Tabula had been spotted with as one of her initiates, Manaledi.



She then told Jub Jub that Manaledi seems sweet but added that she sees what a snake she is now.

Tabula told Jub Jub that Mamokete never makes time for him and that Manaledi was his “generator” because his girlfriend was unavailable. Manaledi did not take too kindly to the comparison and tried to hit Tabula for what he said.

She also told Jub Jub that Tabula told her he had broken up with Mamokete.

Tabula then threatened to “teach Jub Jub a lesson”, before clarifying that he would bewitch him. The Uyajola 9/9 host did not seem phased telling the sangoma that many before him had tried and failed.

He then told the Uyajola 9/9 host that nothing would ever separate him and Mamokete as they had “come very far”.

He poured beer all over everyone involved and tried to run off while everyone was recoiling from his stunt.

As usual, the reactions to this week’s Uyajola 9/9 episodes were hilarious with social media users wondering how a sangoma would need Jub Jub’s help.

Another thing that caught viewer’s attention was the fact that the confrontation took place inside a police station after last week’s confrontation inside a hospital.

