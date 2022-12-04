JubJub hits back at abuse allegations, accuses business partner of swindling him

Citizen Reporter

Uyajola 99 host and rapper JubJub (Molemo Maarohanye) has denied accusations that he hurled derogatory insults at his business partner Keabetswe Mokoena.

The pair were working together on the line up for the Moses Kotane Arts Festival, which is taking place this weekend at Moruleng Stadium in the North West, when things turned ugly on a WhatsApp group.

JubJub’s version of events

“It has been brought to my attention that there are certain allegations leveled against me by an individual I believed to be my business partner with regards to the Moses Kotane Arts festival,” said the controversial musician in a statement.

“I’m not prepared to say much, except that the allegations are not true.”

“When I started the project my vision was to uplift the arts and mend broken dreams in the community of Moses Kotane, where a lot of the young people have lost hope. I thought that collaborating with certain individuals would make the vision tangible, but it certainly didn’t,” said JubJub.

He went on to say that he initially wanted to be excluded from preparations leading up to the event because issues of corruption, misuse of funds, and exploitation of artists that were brought to his notice.

He has accused Mokoena of using his name to extort money from key individuals and bringing his brand into disrepute.

“I believe in doing business with honesty and integrity’ and hence I removed myself from all preparations

As for my fans and fellow associates, I hold you with high regards and sincerely apologize for the inconveniences caused as you all fall collateral to this internal fallout.”

JubJub took it a step further and dropped voice notes on his Twitter page to accompany his statement.

Listen: Voice notes alleging monies had not been paid for the event

In the voice notes, a man is heard alleging that Mokoena had tried to submit fake proof of payments, and had charged some guests up to R500 for VIP tickets when others were told it would be free.

Keabetswe Mokoena’s version of events

Mokoena accused the rapper of turning the Moses Kotane Arts Festival into a “one-man show” when he expelled some of the upcoming and young artists who were supposed to be the main beneficiaries of the project.

Maarohanye is accused of “sabotaging the project” and turning it into a “circus”.

“He has been taking unilateral decisions and hiring new crew members every week without my knowledge,” said Mokoena.

“And once again, a woman has fallen victim of abuse in the hands of JubJub during 16 Days of Activism,“ said Mokoena.

“He has deliberately sidelined me from my own project, and has gone as far as expelling some of the

young artists who were placed on the lineup. He also decided on the final lineup without discussing it

with me,” Mokoena said.

Maarohanye also allegedly fired an experienced project manager at the 11th hour, along with artists such as Mxolisi Kenneth Madondo, which he brought on the project.

Mokoena’s attorneys have written a letter in which he is instructed to stop ‘insulting her with her mother’s private parts’.

