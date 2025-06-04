Netflix confirms premiere date for ‘Squid Game’ final season

Picking up where Season 2 left off, the final season trailer teases even more high-stakes games and emotional confrontations.

Netflix has revealed the release date for the highly anticipated final season premiere of Squid Game.

Squid Game centres on a secret contest where 456 players, all of whom are in deep financial hardship, risk their lives to play a series of deadly children’s games for the chance to win millions in cash prizes.

The final season of the South Korean global hit series will return on 27 June 2025.

‘Squid Game’ teases more high-stakes games

Netflix has also dropped the final season trailer, giving fans a sneak peek of what to expect this season.

Picking up right where Season 2 left off, the trailer teases more high-stakes games, emotional confrontations, and the return of some fan-favourite characters.

Since its debut in 2021, Squid Game has become a worldwide hit, winning awards and breaking streaming records.

In February this year, the show lost one of its cast members, veteran actress Lee Joo-sil. She passed away at the age of 80 after collapsing at her home in Uijeongbu, South Korea, and going into cardiac arrest.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, she had been diagnosed with stomach cancer just three months before her death. Lee was also a breast cancer survivor, having been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in her fifties.

Her passing came only a few weeks after the premiere of Squid Game Season 2. In the second season of the hit Netflix series, she played Park Mal-soon — the mother of Wi Ha-joon’s detective character and stepmother to Lee Byung-hun’s Front Man.

