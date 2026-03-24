Mmusi Maimane calls for R1 billion for TikTok and podcast content creators

Debates over creator funding have stirred up social media, with politicians and young influencers disagreeing about TikTok payouts.

South African politician Mmusi Maimane caused a stir online by suggesting that parliament should consider giving R1 billion to support podcasters. He also suggested supporting TikTok creators.

His comments spread quickly and led to a heated debate about digital income and youth unemployment. In addition, people discussed changes in the entertainment industry.

Taking to X, Maimane argued that South Africa needs to take content creation seriously as a legitimate economic sector.

In one widely shared post, he wrote that the country needs “a round table discussion about the funding of podcasters and TikTok creators”. Moreover, he suggested that the government could help unlock major opportunities for young creatives.

Mmusi argues for R1 billion for TikTok funding

The Build One South Africa leader explained that investing in creators could lead to global deals and reduce unemployment.

According to him, empowering digital storytellers could lead to lucrative partnerships with international streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. This could create a pipeline of exportable South African talent.

Maimane’s argument is rooted in the explosive growth of TikTok in South Africa.

Data shows that the platform had around 23.4 million adult users in South Africa in early 2025. This highlights just how massive the creator ecosystem has become.

This means millions of young people are actively producing content daily. Even so, monetisation opportunities remain limited compared to markets like the United States.

Globally, TikTok has become one of the most powerful entertainment platforms. It has surpassed 1.5 billion users and generates billions in advertising revenue.

Estimates indicate the platform earned about $23 billion in revenue in 2024 alone, largely driven by ads and brand partnerships.

Yet, many South African creators complain they cannot directly access key earnings features such as the Creator Fund. They also lack access to advanced monetisation tools.

Online reactions were swift and emotional. X user @LeboDigital wrote, “Finally, someone in parliament gets it. Content creation is work.”

Meanwhile, @ThatoSpeaks questioned whether taxpayers should foot the bill, posting, “R1 billion for TikTokers while hospitals struggle?”

Another user, @KayCeeVibes, backed Maimane’s vision, saying South Africa risks being left behind in the global digital economy. “We consume content all day but don’t invest in creators. This is a real industry,” she tweeted.

Critics, however, warned of potential misuse of funds and called for clearer frameworks. Some users suggested private sector partnerships rather than government bailouts.

Others argued that better regulation and fairer platform policies would solve the issue faster than public funding.

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