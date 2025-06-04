Q&A with Tirelo and Mpumelelo Mseleku: Parenthood, engagement rumours and ‘Izingane Zes’thembu’ S3

We caught up with Tirelo and Mpumelelo to talk about the new season, including those engagement rumours.

The third season of Uthando Nes’thembu spin-off Izingane Zes’thembu premiered in May this year, offering viewers a look into the lives of the next generation of the Mseleku family.

The Season 3 trailer hinted at trouble in paradise for young couple Tirelo Kale and Mpumelelo Mseleku, who return to the screen alongside siblings Sne, Mpilo, Lwandle, Abongwe and others.

We caught up with Tirelo and Mpumelelo to discuss what fans can expect this season, their journey as parents, and whether there’s any truth to those engagement rumours.

While Mpumelelo chose not to answer some of our questions, here’s what they had to say.

Q&A with Tirelo and Mpumelelo

What can fans expect from the new season, especially when it comes to your relationship as a couple?

Tirelo: They can expect growth — and a little bit of betrayal [laughs]. As we grow, we’re also discovering new things about each other.

Mpumelelo: Viewers can expect good things from us, even though we’ll go through some challenges.

How has your experience on the show evolved since Season 1, and your relationships with your siblings?

Tirelo: The first season was a bit overwhelming because I was pregnant. But now, I’m much more comfortable in front of the camera. We’re able to be ourselves, and there’s growth in that. I’m still trying to figure out the relationship with the siblings, even though it’s not always easy.

Mpumelelo: I’ve grown a lot personally, and the bond between my partner and I has also become stronger.

How has parenthood been for you, and what has it taught you?

Tirelo: Motherhood is beautiful but challenging. I’m grateful for the support system I have — Mpumelelo’s mum and my family have both been there. So I’d say I’m managing well, apart from the small fights with Mpumelelo [laughs].

How is Mpumelelo as a father?

Tirelo: Yoh! Mpumelelo as a father? I honestly don’t know — I’d rather not speak for him. I guess viewers will see for themselves on the show.

There are rumours that you and Mpumelelo are engaged. Is that true?

Tirelo: On that one, I’d say viewers should stay tuned to Mzansi Magic. I don’t want to spoil anything — maybe we’ll all find out together.

Where do you see your relationship in five years?

Tirelo: I don’t know. There’s a lot of ngena phuma (coming and going). Maybe I’ll just go.

