SABC ends relationship with soapie 7de Laan after 24 seasons

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

In a statement that will surely leave a number of tannies in a sombre mood, SABC 2 announced that long-running soapie 7de Laan will come to an end in December this year.

The Afrikaans TV show has been on South African screens for 24 seasons, spanning 23 years.

“SABC 2 and Odendaal Productions announces that the long running popular soapie 7de Laan will not be recommissioned for another season when season 24 comes to an end in December 2023,” the statement read.

The show’s current opening sequence might not be as catchy as the original, but there are still a handful of people who will be disappointed by the news.

In 2014, 7de Laan scooped the Soapie of the Year award at the Saftas for a third consecutive year, but it seems the TV show has fallen from grace in recent times.

“SABC is proud to have worked with Odendaal Productions and been part of the journey, leading and producing the best Afrikaans soapie on local television for SABC 2,” said Head of Content for Video Entertainment at the SABC, Lala Tuku.

7de Laan made its television debut on SABC 2 in April 2000. Some of the fondest characters from the show include Oubaas (Pierre van Pletzen) Hilda (Annelisa Weiland) and the Meintjies family.

Reaction from fans

Some of the reaction to the news has been rather hilarious, casting a doubt on whether people are genuinely disappointed by the end of the show or they’re just using this as an opportunity to be funny.

Why are they cancelling 7 de laan, I want to cry in Afrikaans right now 😩😭— Collen (@Collen_KM) July 17, 2023

ALSO READ: 7de Laan celebrates 22 years on television

But some people see the cancellation of the show as a lost opportunity for having diversity on South African television.

This is sad. Where will we find a Afrikaans soapie now? This is diversity.— Monwabisi Mbonda (@MonwabisiMbonda) July 17, 2023

ALSO READ: 7de Laan actor arrested for murder is not a current cast member

7de Laan’s societal impact

“We are filled with pride with the impact 7de Laan has had on our society. Addressing important social issues and fostering inclusively. Thank you for being part of this remarkable journey with us,” said the show’s Executive Producer, Thandi Ramathesele.

The statement went on to express how 7de Laan helped many South Africans learn to speak the Afrikaans language through listening and reading the English subtitles.

I perfected my Afrikaans by watching the soapie. Who will forget my favourite Paula, Xander, Oupa, Ouma 'Piernatjie", Charmaine & the late Themsie.— #humanDignity 🐊🐊🐊 (@angie43639902) July 17, 2023

“7de Laan certainly made its contribution in assisting South Africans make their transition to a democratic state by dealing with issues such as interracial and homosexual relationships.”

“Over the years it has deal with many social ills including gender-based violence, drug addiction, kidnappings and human trafficking.”

NOW READ: kykNET to launch first Afrikaans medical drama ‘Hartklop’