John Robbie to host History channel’s two new shows which champion storytelling

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

One of the most important things about storytelling is that it gives people context about the most important events in history, as most stories are dominated by headlines and then fall by the wayside.

“History, with exception, is told very badly at school. It’s as though everything happened logically and in sequence… and in fact life is not like that, as we know from the new South Africa, it didn’t just happen, there were disasters, there was fear, there was terror, etcetera,” veteran broadcaster John Robbie tells The Citizen.

Telling African stories

The former radio talk show host on 702 was speaking at the launch of the History channel’s new shows on Wednesday at Multichoice in Randburg, Johannesburg. The two shows are titled Great African Mysteries and Great African Escapes.

The latter will investigate some of the most daring escapes in local history while the former focuses on the secrets of Africa’s past. Both standalone shows are presented by Robbie.

“What we’ve tried to do with this series is present African history, not in a way that’s dull and dusty but simply the stories of the people who were involved and the message comes across like that,” says Robbie.

ALSO READ: Metro FM shows growth in latest radio trends but streaming platforms pose a threat

Guests had the opportunity to watch two episodes from the respective shows. The story of how iconic South African lawyers Albie Sachs escaped death in a car bomb, while in exile in Mozambique, is told on Great African Escapes.

“I would implore anybody to listen to Albie Sachs without getting a lump in their throat. I just hope some of our leaders, both politically and business, get a chance to watch this, because they don’t make them like that anymore,” said Robbie.

The audience, which senior broadcaster Debora Patta was part of, also watched the discovery of the Homo Naledi in 2013, which is a part of the Great African Mysteries episodes.

ALSO READ: Tennis star Naomi Osaka becomes a mom as Wimbledon braces itself for finals

What Robbie brings

“Firstly I’m old; I was a young tearaway on the radio,” Robbie quips about what he brings to the table. “With the hindsight from age, from experience… it gives you a chance to put things into perspective.”

“It was great to work with John; whose effortless narration and additions of little-known facts bring each of these moments in time to life. History Africa believes it’s important to uncover and share our history in order to safeguard our shared heritage,” said Marketing Manager of the History Channel Africa, Anita Gardini.

“We hope that viewers find these stories gripping and engaging and walk away wanting to know even more about our country’s history.”

Robbie shared how he is one of the only two people in the world Nelson Mandela has told to shut up. Bill Clinton is the other. “He said ‘shut up, you’re not on the radio’.”

“He [Mandela] once at a function told me a dirty joke… and that brings humanity to this great leader, who told everybody he wasn’t a saint and yet everybody tried to project him as a saint. And in this series we’ve tried to take stories and give a factual background to what happened and hopefully re-ignite a love of history.”

NOW READ: Twice as nice: Trevor Noah celebrates ‘mind-blowing’ Emmy nominations