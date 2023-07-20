DStv rubbishes ‘Gqeberha: The Empire’ cancellation reports

By Lineo Lesemane

Dstv has released a statement following reports that Gqeberha: The Empire will be canned after only one season.

This after entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on Twitter that the telenovela is coming to an end.

He added that while the show is performing well, the cost to produce it and the drama with the provincial government not meeting its pledge are not helping the show.

“I don’t see how feasible it would be for MultiChoice to carry the show for more seasons. I stand by my sourced info. The show is done. The reprieve is just a bandage for the inevitable… The cost to produce the show and the drama with the provincial government not meeting its pledge are not helping the show.”

#GqeberhaTheEmpire viewership numbers are improving. It is performing well. But, the cost to produce the show and the drama with provincial government not meeting its pledge are not helping the show.



I don’t see how feasible it would be for Multichoice to carry the show for… pic.twitter.com/Hi4CdHksVO— Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) July 19, 2023

ALSO READ: Everything you need to know about the DStv Delicious Festival

DStv sets the record straight

In a statement released on DStv’s website, the channel confirmed that Gqeberha: The Empire is scheduled to remain on-air for the foreseeable future.

The statement also adds that the channel will follow up with the production to verify the mistreatment of the cast allegations.

“Plans are in progress for the next season and further details will be communicated in due course. Mzansi Magic has just been made aware of the allegations of mistreatment of the cast. We take such allegations seriously, and we will be reaching out to the production house to verify the same.

“Gqeberha: The Empire has been welcomed by our audiences, as a great avenue to connect with the beautiful region of the Eastern Cape, and we are proud of what this project has achieved in this province,” read the statement.

About ‘Gqeberha: The Empire’

The show debuted earlier this year on 16 January, taking over the 9pm slot on Mzansi Magic.

Starring on the show is Zikhona Sodlaka, Zandile Msutwana, Anele Matoti, Mbulelo Grootboom, Kay Bikitsha, Phila Madlingozi and other talented actors.

In a statement at the time of launch, the channel said Gqeberha: The Empire follows “the themes of dynasty, family, love, betrayal, polygamy, and jealousy through the lens of characters viewers will be able to relate to. There will be those you root for and those you love to hate”.

NOW READ: ‘She is carrying the show’ – Mommy Club viewers give Her Majesty her flowers