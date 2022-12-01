SA’s Emmy nominated drama ‘Reyka’ gets a second season

Citizen Reporter

The gripping and chilling crime drama series, an original from Mnet, Reyka is getting a second season.

The series which has received nominations from International Emmy Awards and is available to watch in over 80 territories globally has big boots to fill from its first season.

Lead actress Kim Engelbrecht’s won best actress in a TV drama for her role as Reyka at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) and was nominated for an International Emmy for Best Actress in a TV drama.

Reyka was also nominated for Best Drama at the 50th International Emmy Awards.

Reyka season 2

Mnet announced on Thursday that the series, a mystery crime thriller will get a second season. Written and created by Rohan Dickson will see Englebrecht reprise her role including acclaimed British actor Iain Glen who plays Reyka’s childhood abductor.

In season one, Reyka, a crime profiler hunting an elusive serial killer in KwaZulu-Natal’s sugarcane fields, all while facing her past traumas.

Giving an insight into what fans and viewers can expect, Quizzical Pictures creative director and Reyka producer Harriet Gavshon said Reyka; “is working in the harbour, where she comes across stowaways, smuggling, prostitution and of course, another serial killer… And her abductor Speelman is very much alive”.

Engelbrecht said she is excited about the growth of Reyka as a character, “I am ready to explore all that Reyka offers and go on another adventure with her. I hope the audience will go on that journey with us. Thank you to our South African and international audience for your continued love and support”.

Nomsa Philiso, CEO: of general entertainment at MultiChoice Group, said it was an easy decision to renew Reyka for another season.

“Reyka is one of the leaders in our international co-production journey, and it’s performed exceptionally well both locally and in other territories. We are excited to see where season 2 takes the story. We remain invested in the growth of our creatives on an international stage, and this is a further step in that direction.”

Jan du Plessis, Channel Director: M-Net Channels, said looking for collaborations outside South Africa has been a key to their achievements.

“International co-productions are a strategy that has proven to be successful for M-Net and MultiChoice recently – they’re a great platform for our talent both in front of and behind the camera.”

Production of the show will begin early next year, with plans for the second season to air in late 2023.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele