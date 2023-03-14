Thando Thabethe aims to inspire young black people new reality show ‘Unstoppable Thabooty’

Kaunda Selisho

Although she’s no stranger to a life in front of the cameras, Thando Thabethe will, for the first time, spearhead her own reality show – Unstoppable Thabooty – while simultaneously making her debut as an executive producer under her company Redwood Productions.

Described as a trailblazing South African entrepreneur by BET Africa, the actress and radio host will take the public behind the scenes of her private life in a new reality show called Unstoppable Thabooty.

The show will air exclusively on BET Africa (DStv channel 129) from 15 April 2023, at 7.30pm.

“The qualified accountant turned award-winning entertainment personality and businesswoman will invite viewers into her world as she navigates the demands of being a professional woman in a fast-paced industry, while the cameras document her every move.”

What makes it different?

I don’t think I’m ready…are you guys?! 🤣😭…what would you guys like to see me reveal on the show? #UnstoppableThabooty pic.twitter.com/1TL225bShz— Thando Thabethe (@Thando_Thabethe) March 14, 2023

By the sounds of things, the show is no different to any other reality show and the draw-card will lie on just how much people would like to know about the 947 DJ.

According to BET, Unstoppable Thabooty will explore what makes Thando a household name on and off screen, and how she owns her throne in her day-to-day life away from the mic and the movie cameras, revealing in the process just why this multi-talented young woman has become a much-loved role model to her tribe.

“I’m no stranger to the cameras, but a reality show is a completely different ball game! I’m beyond excited to bring viewers into my world, showing them who the real Thando is and what she does away from the public eye.

“Hopefully they’ll be as entertained as I was while making the show! This show is especially dear to my heart as it is my debut as an executive producer under Redwood Productions, which I co-own with Tumi Maimela. My wish is that Unstoppable Thabooty inspires young black people in particular to know their worth and seize their power,” commented Thabete.

No Lunga Shabalala?

The channel promises that season one of Unstoppable Thabooty will see the How to Ruin Christmas star, 947 drive-time presenter and the brains behind the Thabooty’s lingerie brand decluttering her life in pursuit of simpler living.

“Get up close and personal with Thando and her inner circle as they tackle the pressures of daily living, inspire audiences with messages of body positivity and how to chase your dreams in the entertainment industry.”

Unstoppable Thabooty will feature friends Given Baloyi, a radio content producer and close friend; Thando’s childhood friend Mantsoe “Pout” Tsatsi, who is on a stratospheric journey of her own in the radio industry; as well as TV and film producer Tumi Maimela, whom Thando holds dear as a confidante and business partner.

Viewers will also get to meet her sister Sanele Thabethe, a fashion designer, creative director and buyer at Thabooty’s, as well as her mom, Sibongile Thabethe, a businesswoman in her own right, who supports her daughter unwaveringly throughout the pressures and demands of being a young female entrepreneur.

One person who will be noticeably absent is her famous, most recent ex, fellow actor Lunga Shabalala.

“There is no doubt that Thando is a role model for today’s youth, especially young African women who can see themselves and their aspirations reflected in her incredible journey,” commented Monde Twala, Senior Vice-President and General Manager for Paramount Africa, and Lead for BET International.

“Unstoppable Thabooty will unveil a different side to this go-getting African icon, inspiring those who have followed her career to date and giving BET Africa audiences a window into what makes her tick. Intimate, revealing and insightful, viewers will discover what makes Thando Thabethe unstoppable – and we are delighted to be embarking on this new venture with her,” he added.

Unstoppable Thabooty airs exclusively on BET (channel 129 on DStv) from 15 April, at 7.30pm CAT. Repeats will air on Sundays at 6pm.

