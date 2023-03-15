Mzansi Magic’s first Ndebele drama coming in April

Citizen Reporter

South Africa’s telenovela and drama series space continues to expand and Mzansi Magic has made its first isiNdebele drama Komkhulu coming soon for local audiences.

The channel announced on Tuesday, the new series will be centred in the Mpumalanga’s countryside and the show is called Komkhulu.

The synopsis of the story sees the Komkhulu kingdom ruled by Chief Masoso Mbonani, a young Ndebele king, whose life is in jeopardy if he is unable to produce an heir.

The story of Komkhulu

According to the statement by the channel, the Komkhulu area is one of the richest in the provinces and one of the biggest.

Chief Masoso is played by Johannes Mandla Mnguni and he is described as a charming king who is desperate to protect his kingdom and title as he scrambles to find a future for his dynasty if he is unable to produce heirs.

His challenger, is his uncle and village headman Hlangabeza, played by Sipho Mbhele who sees an opportunity to assume the role of king.

In 13 episodes viewers will get to see this power struggle within the family, which will lead to tragic results.

Chief Masoso is played by Johannes Mandla Mnguni. Picture: Supplied

The themes of the show include mysticism, folk tales, chronicling the rise and fall of one of the most famous and powerful chiefdoms.

More diversity

Mzansi Magic has created and catered for isiZulu, IsiXhosa, Sepedi, and Setswana/Sesotho audiences with much success such as The Queen, Gomora and Isibaya.

However, Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net said it was time to expand their range.

She said: “Creating more content that reflects the diversity of cultures and perspectives of our viewers is a priority for us. We want to ensure that our content is authentic and reflects the true culture and spirit of the communities within which we operate”.

Komkhulu is produced by Rhythm World Productions, which has created shows such as Umkhokha– The Curse.

Komkhulu will premiere on DStv Channel 161, every Sunday, at 8pm, starting from 9 April 2023.