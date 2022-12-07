These are the hosts who will temporarily replace Trevor Noah on ‘The Daily Show’

Citizen Reporter

After a successful seven-year run tackling political and societal issues, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah’s temporary replacements have been announced.

In November, Noah shocked fans when he said he was leaving The Daily Show. At the time, Noah explained his departure was to fill the void he feels from missing life events such as travelling and touring more but “it’s hard to imagine the staff heard anything beyond – I’m out of here”, he said.

Trevor Noah’s replacements

It was reported by Vulture on Tuesday that Comedy Central executives don’t know who will replace Noah but they have an “all-star roster” after his last show on 8 December.

The temporary hosts include Saturday Night Live (SNL) alumn Leslie Jones who will start on 17 January.

The other hosts are also familiar faces on SNL, former late-night hosts Chelsea Handler and Wanda Sykes, other standup comics and actors D.L. Hughley, John Leguizamo, Kal Penn, and Marlon Wayans and fan favourite former Daily Show regular Hasan Minhaj.

Minhaj had a hit Netflix show Patriot Act, in a similar format to The Daily Show but with a more in-depth look at the global political landscape and modern cultures.

Current correspondents and contributors Roy Wood Jr. and Dulcé Sloan will also appear as guest hosts. According to the executive producer, Jen Flanz, this is the “first time” they are allowing “outsiders” of their show to help guest host.

It is forecasted that The Daily Show with a lead will only begin in September 2023, however, showrunners aren’t too panicked to find a replacement quickly.

However, the guest list hosts shouldn’t be seen as an audition process of who will eventually replace Noah.

Why Trevor Noah left

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Noah said he believes things need to come to an end and not be prolonged.

“Maybe this comes with not being raised in America, but I believe that everything should end.

“A lot of American businesses and American media is just like, ‘Keep it going as long as possible’, but I think it’s healthy for things to end when they’re still in a good place. I want to leave before I’m burnt out because there are many other things I’d like to do,” the stand-up comedian told the publication.”

*Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele