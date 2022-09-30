Trevor Noah leaves ‘The Daily Show’ and bags singer Dua Lipa

Lethabo Malatsi

International comedian Trevor Noah dropped a bombshell on Thursday, after he announced his exit from The Daily show on Comedy Central and was subsequently spotted with American singer Dua Lipa.

During the show, Trevor Noah recalled a conversation he had on Wednesday, with American humourist, Roy Wood Jr, who reminded him of the seven year journey on the show.

“It has been seven years since we started The Daily show with Trevor Noah and one of the overriding feelings I found myself experiencing throughout the nights and even today [Thursday] waking up is a feeling of gratitude,” Trevor said.

‘After the seven years my time is up’

He further described the journey he has had with the correspondents as “wild”. The 38-year-old host also expressed gratitude to the audiences.

Throughout his term as host, he tackled serious issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter quandary, amongst others.

Roy Wood Jr said when they started The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, so many people didn’t believe in them, saying it was a crazy bet.

The television host, in 2015, succeeded his predecessor host Jon Stewart who had been the host from 1999 until his exit in 2015.

“I realised after the seven years my time is up,” he said.

The South African sensation said he spent two years cooped up in his apartment and did not do any stand-up as it was affected by the hard lockdown.

Further saying he realised that “there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring”.

A special message from Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2022

Trevor spotted with Dua lipa

Meanwhile, netizens were taken aback after photos of Trevor and singer Dua Lipa circulated on the internet. The two were seen kissing after what looked like a night out.

Though it is unclear when the two started dating, as Trevor and Dua, not so long ago, were both in relationships.

Dua Lipa was dating Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother, Anwar Hadid. The Levitating composer first ignited dating rumours in 2019, when she was spotted kissing Anwar and looking all kinds of cosy at the BST festival in Hyde Park, London.

Late last year, the comedian ahead of the New Year brought his “now” ex-girlfriend, Minka Kelly – who is an American actress, to South Africa for the festive season.

Netizens thought their relationship was getting serious, as he also took her along on the annual trip he usually takes with his friends Anele Mdoda, Xolisa Dyeshana, Khaya Dlanga and Sizwe Dhlomo.

happy for dua lipa and trevor noah, sad for myself because i wanted both of them— matt (@mattxiv) September 30, 2022

Jack Harlow after finding out Dua Lipa kissed Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/OkVhP59IPH— Captain Usopp (@Kvng_Bakon) September 29, 2022

*Additional reporting by Kaunda Selisho

