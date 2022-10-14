‘The Daily Show’: A look back at Trevor Noah’s most memorable moments

Kaunda Selisho

Fans of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah now have a date for the South African host’s final appearance on the show. According to Comedy Central, Trevor Noah will be departing on Thursday, 8 December 2022.

To mark the occasion, Comedy Central will air The Daily Show’s round-up of Noah’s seven-year run with a look back at his greatest moments.

“During his seven-year tenure as host, Noah has moved The Daily Show seamlessly from insightful, hilarious satire to serious, provocative conversations, meeting society’s moments of unrest and uncertainty with clarity and conviction.

“Whether it was tackling presidential campaigns, police violence and systemic racism or navigating a global pandemic, he has entertained and enlightened audiences through his unique voice and perspective,” said Comedy Central in a statement.

“Trevor has made us proud, as Africans. During his time on The Daily Show, he has not only represented our continent on a global stage, he has also opened doors for other South Africans like Loyiso Madinga who was the first African correspondent to do Daily Show segments for our market. His journey and achievements will inspire many for years to come. We celebrate him as he moves on to his next chapter,” added Monde Twala – Senior Vice President of Editorial and General Manager Paramount Africa and Peer Lead, BET International.

A special message from Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2022

Most memorable (and controversial) moments

Ahead of the round-up, The Citizen took a look back at some of Trevor’s moments on The Daily Show to see which clips might make the cut.

1. Tomi Lahren weighs in on Black Lives Matter

Trevor Noah ruffled many feathers when he invited conservative American TV presenter Tomi Lahren to his show to speak about the Black Lives Matter movement of all things.

According to SK Pop, Lahren became well known for her short segments on The Blaze called “Final Thoughts”.

During the segment, the pair debated the Black Lives Matter movement after Lahren insinuated that it was a riot and looting spree disguised as a protest and Noah was lambasted for giving her a platform to delegitimise the cause.

SK Pop reports that since being uploaded in 2016, the video has garnered over 188 million views on YouTube.

2. White people calling the cops on Black people

Coming in second after the Tomi Lahren video with 177 million views since it was uploaded in June 2020, is Trevor’s commentary on the phenomenon of white Americans calling the police on black Americans for no legitimate reason.

3. Trevor chats to Dr Fauci

At the height of the pandemic, people were hunkering for information about the pandemic and Trevor – who had taken to broadcasting from his home at the time – had an over-the-phone video call with infectious disease expert, Dr Fauci.

The aim of the interview was to educate viewers about Covid-19 and inform them about facts at a time when confusion and misinformation were rife.

At the time of writing, the video had more than 118 million views on YouTube.

4. Donsplaining

Because Trevor Noah’s tenure at The Daily Show coincided with Donald Trump’s time of office, “The Don” (as he is affectionately known) provided some viral content for the show.

One of the most popular videos to date remains his Donsplaining; a compilation video of the former US president explaining many of the unique words and topics from his public addresses.

The video was uploaded to the YouTube channel in 2019, and has over 118 million views to date.

All about The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Comedy Central also shared that the show has an audience of over 44 million across social media accounts including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube channel, Instagram, TikTok Snapchat and @DailyShowDogs.

In addition to serving as the show’s host, Trevor Noah was also part of the show’s writing team and he enjoyed executive producer credits.

The show also featured a diverse and comedic news team consisting of talents like Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Roy Wood Jr, Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper.

During Noah’s time at the show, he and the team scored Emmy and Peabody Awards for carrying the baton of a franchise that engages its expansive linear and social platforms to unpack urgent issues in a compelling way, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.

The show will continue on with a new host after Trevor exits the chair.

The Daily Show airs in South Africa from Tuesdays to Fridays at 11.30pm CAT on Comedy Central (DStv channel 122).

