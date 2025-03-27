‘The Rookie’ is no amateur of a show

Weekend binge incoming?

The Rookie is escapist binge TV at its best. Picture Supplied

There’s something addictive about good police shows.

From method detective ramp-ups like Bosch to classic boys-in-blue roll calls like Hill Street Blues and TJ Hooker; there is nothing quite like a good skop, skiet en donner to help us unwind.

It helps us forget about VAT increases and political snafus.

The six seasons of The Rookie on Showmax deliver on all fronts, from street-level drama to comedic moments and a whole lot of humanness in between. And apparently, it’s inspired by a true story.

At 45, freshly divorced and soft around the middle, John Nolan was searching for purpose.

He left his quiet life in small-town Pennsylvania and headed to Los Angeles for a midlife career change. He wanted to become a cop.

A few months after helping police during a bank robbery in his hometown, he traded his construction business for the LAPD academy.

Nolan officially became the oldest rookie on the force, and the show follows his immersion into law enforcement.

Midlife career change cop

Nolan, played by Castle’s Nathan Fillion, is one of three rookies entering the LAPD’s practical training programme.

Each are assigned to a Training Officer (TO). Lucy Chen and Jackson West, the other two beginners, have their own backstories and demons to battle.

This while the training officers face their own challenges too.

There’s the rigid and by-the-book Tim Bradford, Chen’s TO, and Angela Lopez, West’s TO, whose kindness is only superseded by her tough exterior.

Cynical at first about the madala rookie, both Nolan’s training officer and shift commander question his motives, his potential as a cop, and his ability to work side by side with younger, more agile colleagues. But he proves them wrong—mostly.

Nolan’s character is inspired by a real person—Officer and rookie William Norcross.

Unlike most police departments, the LAPD welcomes recruits over 37, and Norcross seized that chance.

Producer Jon Steinberg caught wind of his story, and the rest, as they say, is television history. Norcross continues to serve in the force while also acting as an executive producer on the show.

Fast paced and engaging

The Rookie is fast-paced, and the producers don’t spare characters for narrative’s sake. Between season one and two, a couple are killed off as the storyline finds its feet, heads for the ball, and keeps scoring goals.

Not a single episode veers into boring territory. It combines action, character development, and depth with a lot of shooting, investigating, and chasing.

Nathan Fillion is an exceptional actor who gives Nolan a whack of humanity and tenderness with a healthy measure of bashfulness.

Richard T. Jones plays shift commander Sergeant Wade Grey—the unsung hero of the show. Grey gels the characters and episodic narratives together, anchoring the show both morally and procedurally, with a heavy touch of tenderness beneath the badge.

The relationship between Nolan and Grey develops over time, adding another intriguing layer to an already multilayered plot.

The Rookie keeps audiences close

The Rookie never leaves audiences behind. It takes you along for a chilled yet thrilling ride from the very first episode and never lets go.

Even better, it’s a traditional network television production, meaning more than just ten episodes per season. More to binge, more to enjoy.

Rotten Tomatoes gave it a well-deserved 4 out of 5 rating.

As one viewer put it: “The Rookie is a great show. I love it to death. It has gotten me through hard days, it’s my comfort show. I have rewatched this TV show more than a hundred times, and I believe I can speak for everyone when I say we love it.”

And that sums it up succinctly. Do not scroll past this one.

