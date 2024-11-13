Unfollowed S2: Spitch Nzwawumbi dives into SA’s cancel culture storm

The season premiere spotlights reality star and entrepreneur Mel Viljoen, known from The Real Housewives of Pretoria.

The Showmax series Unfollowed, one of the most-watched local shows last year, returns for a second season on 27 November.

This season, broadcaster Spitch Nzwawumbi takes the reins as host. He guides viewers through the powerful impact of cancel culture on South African celebrities. Each episode focuses on a different public figure and explores the controversies that have affected their careers and personal lives.

Drama unveiled on ‘Unfollowed’: Mel Viljoen’s business battle

The season premiere spotlights reality star and entrepreneur Mel Viljoen, known from The Real Housewives of Pretoria.

Mel’s journey to fame took a turn when her business, Tammy Taylor Nails, became the centre of accusations and allegations.

This episode will delve into these claims, analyze Mel’s responses, and reveal how she navigated the fallout.

Other featured celebrities this season include radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu; musician Bongani Fassie, heir to the legendary Brenda Fassie; traditional healer and DJ Gogo Skhothane; rapper Pitch Black Afro; media personality Bujy Bikwa; radio veteran Linda Sibiya; and Pastor Mboro.

Each will share their experiences of facing public backlash and seeing their careers threatened.

To provide a comprehensive look at these stories, episodes will include commentary from journalists, activists, and legal experts.

Watch the trailer here:

Season 2 dives deep: The real impact of cancel culture

Unfollowed is produced by GOAT, the same team behind Life With Kelly Khumalo, which won a Safta last year and recently earned Best Reality Series and Best Female TV Personality for Lethabo LeJoy at The National Film and TV Awards South Africa.

“Season 2 will offer viewers deeper, more nuanced conversations that challenge you to look beyond the surface and consider the complexities of cancel culture and the power of social media in shaping lives and careers,” says executive producer Graeme Swanepoel.

“Unfollowed pulls no punches in its portrayal of cancel culture. It offers an unflinching, raw look at the reality of the phenomenon and its victims, with no sugar-coating or glossing over the harsh truths.”

While you wait for S2, binge the first season on Showmax here.

NOW READ: Jack Parow spills on his drag experience in Die Tollie & Manila Show