‘I looked like a demented Spice Girl’: Jack Parow on his drag experience in ‘Die Tollie & Manila Show’

Die Tollie & Manila Show premeried last week on Showmax...

South African rapper Jack Parow recently appeared on Die Tollie & Manila Show, a talk show where South African celebrities join the hosts for an evening of conversation and games in drag.

Produced by POP24, the show premiered on Showmax last Monday, 4 November.

The Hosh Tokolosh hitmaker described the experience as “absolutely incredible,” adding that it gave him a newfound respect for the art of drag.

“It’s not just about putting everything on; taking it all off afterwards requires a huge amount of time, effort, and skill too,” he said.

Jack Parrow’s transformation

Jack rocked a pink mini-skirt with matching knee-high boots. He said seeing himself fully transformed was a shocking yet amusing moment.

“Seeing myself in the mirror for the first time, especially on stage… I honestly had no idea what I looked like until that moment, and I was just like, ‘WTF?!’ I looked like a demented Spice Girl, but in the best way!”

The rapper also shared that he learned a lot from the experience and would do it again.

He added: “100%! Hopefully for a music video next time!… I knew the process was long, but you don’t truly understand until you’re in it. Performing in those outfits and heels? It’s absolutely crazy!”

You can catch new episodes of Die Tollie & Manila Show every Monday on Showmax to see other celebrity guests, including Helen Zille, Celeste Loots, Francois Jacobs, Rob van Vuuren, and many more.

