Vanessa Carreira-Coutroulis on being part of ‘Crown Chasers’

Former Miss South Africa Vanessa Carreira-Coutroulis will appear as a guest judge on the Miss South Africa television series Crown Chasers.

In episode 2, airing on Sunday, Vanessa joins regular judges Bonang Matheba and Leandie du Randt in Mauritius.

The episode of Crown Chasers follows 11 Miss South Africa finalists as they travel to Mauritius and create travel vlogs. They participate in a fun beach challenge and a photoshoot wearing swimwear by Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida’s brand, Imbe.

The importance of protecting the oceans from climate change is highlighted, and the finalists also meet Miss Universe Mauritius.

At the end of the episode, one contestant is eliminated, leaving 10 finalists competing for the crown.

Carreira-Coutroulis delighted to be back with the Miss SA family

Carreira-Coutroulis, who was Miss South Africa in 2001, shared her excitement at being back among the Miss South Africa family.

“I have always enjoyed watching the transformation of the Miss South Africa finalists during their journey. From fresh faced hopefuls to glossy international ambassadors, the finalists and winners have always showcased the magnificence of South African culture.

“I hope I’ve brought my experience and insight with me. I represented South Africa at Miss Universe and even though the world has changed since I walked that stage more than 20 years ago, the fundamentals of what it takes to shine both at home and abroad remain unchanged. I hope that I can impart some practical advice based on my own personal insight,” said Vanessa.

Former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida will also make an appearance as the show goes to Mauritius. Picture: Supplied

Vanessa was amazed by the way the contestants tackled and managed the challenges.

“The vlogs were a fun and interactive way for me to gain some insight into who these women are. It was also an opportunity for them to showcase their social media skills which will, of course, form an enormous part of their online presence moving forward.

“The daunting task of a swimsuit shoot gave the finalists a chance to show their body confidence and ability to perform under pressure. As for the final challenge of the ramp? Doing that in front of three industry judges requires nerves of steel and I think the finalists shone,” added Vanessa.

Vanessa’s thoughts on Crown Chasers

Vanessa believes that Crown Chasers holds a significant and meaningful role.

“If the misconceived notion that Miss South Africa is simply a beauty pageant needed any further dispelling, then this is the show to do it.

“Offering viewers unprecedented access and insight into the arduous journey to becoming an ambassador for our beautiful country, our finalists get a chance to shine and flex their intellectual, social and interpersonal prowess, whilst looking gorgeous of course,” said Vanessa.

Qualities of the potential Miss SA

Vanessa elaborated on the qualities and attributes she seeks in a potential winner for Miss South Africa.

“Miss South Africa needs to be inspiring and aspirational but always accessible and relatable. I am looking for poise, grace, intelligence and diplomacy in a woman who embodies South African resilience and fortitude with good humour and understands the monumental task before her.

“My advice to the finalists is to be bold! Strong, informed opinions count here. South Africa is a country of radical contrasts and although we differ as individuals, I believe that we are unified in our collective vision for what our country can be,” she said.

Voting and final show details

Crown Chasers viewers and Miss South Africa fans are encouraged to participate in the voting process for their favourite contestant.

Voting can be done through the official Miss South Africa app, which is available for free on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. The voting period will remain open until August 7 at 10am.

Following the broadcast of the final episode of Crown Chasers, seven finalists will proceed to showcase their talents at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Sunday, August 13. They will vie for the coveted title of Miss South Africa 2023.

