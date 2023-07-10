‘I did my best’ − Miss SA 2023 finalist Lebohang Raputsoe voted out of Crown Chasers

By Lineo Lesemane

The first episode of Crown Chasers season two aired on Sunday on SABC 3 featuring celebrity guest judge Dr Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo.

In the first episode, viewers met the Miss SA finalists and learned why they believe they should take the crown.

At the end of the show, Lebogang Raputsoe from Sharpeville was voted out of the competition.

Speaking about her journey, Lebogang said she found the challenges on the day of the elimination the hardest.

“Crown Chasers was a roller coaster of emotions, intimidating, fun, sad, exhausting, and liberating. The crew was amazing to work with, and while some of the content was difficult to film, it helped strengthen my character,” she said.

‘I could have done better’ − Lebogang

The 24-year-old Master’s graduate said her Miss SA journey was full of surprises and a huge step out of her comfort zone.

She added: “I was nervous and in a constant state of disbelief. One day I was just Lebohang, and the next I was a Miss South Africa 2023 finalist, what a dream. I met the most amazing ladies who I now call my friends. It was short-lived but inspirational.

“I am a very honest and realistic person and believe that I could have done better. However, I also do not want to be too harsh on myself because I did my best. But I am always on a journey of self-development and will definitely work on the skills I need to polish.”

Where to from here?

Lebogang said at first, she thought she would not enter the competition again. She explained: “The disappointment that came with knowing I was eliminated was hard. However, after careful thought, I can say that I am content with God’s timing.”

She added that the whole experience strengthened her character and taught her that she is resilient and firm.

Speaking about her future plans, she said: “I am looking to be an author and optimise more of my potential through taking on many other opportunities and obtaining my PhD. I will continue to pursue the vision that I stand for, which is the holistic progression of youth focusing on empowerment, development, and sustainability.”

Even though Lebogang is eliminated from Crown Chasers, she will still walk on the main stage next month, on 13 August, at the crowning of Miss SA 2023 in SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria.

