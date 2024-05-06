WATCH: Dan Corder makes TV debut post 5FM exit

The radio personality announced his resignation from 5FM a few days ago.

Radio personality Dan Corder is set to make his TV debut on Monday, 6 May, a few weeks after he announced his resignation from 5FM.

Corder has landed a new show titled The Dan Corder Show on eNCA, scheduled to air every Monday and Tuesday at 9pm.

He will showcase his quick wit and blunt analysis of South Africa‘s most controversial moments.

eNCA Managing Director Norman Munzhelele said they are thrilled to have Corder on their team.

He added, “We are excited to bring in a fresh and exciting addition to our late-night news. Dan will be a great way of transitioning into a new sphere of how news is told and how different audiences can be united in a fun and innovative way. We hope to grow and reach new heights and change how news is told – one joke at a time.”

What to expect on the first episode of The Dan Corder Show on @eNCA. Thanks to @MorningShowSA for having me! pic.twitter.com/pWOBbEgrIN — Dan Corder 📺 (@DanCorderOnAir) May 3, 2024

Corder’s radio journey

Corder’s radio journey kicked off back in 2014 at UCT Radio. After a couple of years with the station, he went on to join 5FM.

Last month, he announced his resignation and also posted a video, giving his followers a look inside his tearful emotional farewell.

“I have resigned from 5FM. Hosting 5FM’s Breakfast Show has been a radio dream come true. I am so grateful for the three years we have spent together. I will miss this show terribly, and everyone who made it with me. My final show is next Friday, 26 April,” Corder announced.

He said when he joined 5FM three years ago, he thought it would be his last radio job.

He added, “I need to go do something else which I cannot do on 5FM. I am terrified and I am excited but mainly, I am grateful for you guys and what we have done together in the past three years.”

