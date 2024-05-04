10 restaurants from ‘Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares’ that have the best reviews today [VIDEO]

These restaurants have managed to defy the odds and stay open.

Remember those troubled restaurants Gordon Ramsay tried to fix on TV? Well, some of them are doing great now!

Research conducted by the QR code generator, QRFY, checked TripAdvisor reviews and found that some of the restaurants featured on Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares are now top-rated.

In Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, Gordon Ramsay travels across the US fixing struggling restaurants in just three days. He finds their issues, solves them, and renovates the place. To date, only 20 out of all the restaurants he’s visited are still open, according to research.

Research methodology

QRFY’s analysis involved TripAdvisor reviews of restaurants featured on Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares that remain operational.

Only establishments with 50 or more reviews were considered. Restaurants were ranked based on the percentage of four and five-star reviews.

QRFY’s spokesperson, Marc Porcar, emphasized the resilience and dedication of these establishments in overcoming adversity.

He attributed their success to both Ramsay’s guidance and their own perseverance.

“It is fascinating to see which of Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares restaurants have managed to turn things around and stay open, defying the odds in such a competitive industry.

“This research sheds light on the resilience and hard work of the restaurant staff, as well as the impact of Ramsay’s intervention,” Porcar said.

The top-rated restaurants from ‘Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares’ today

Oceana Grill

Situated in New Orleans, Ocean Grill is the big winner with a whopping 88.4% thumbs-up on TripAdvisor. The restaurant was featured in season four of Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares in 2011.

Diwan

The Port Washington restaurant is not too far behind with 86.8% of visitors saying it’s awesome. It appeared in season eight of the show, which aired in 2023.

Le Bistro

In third place is Florida’s Lighthouse Point. It scored 85.2% positive reviews. This charming spot was showcased in season three of Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares back in 2010.

Pantaleone’s

Situated in Denver, this restaurant is still up and running and is doing great too, with 85% of guests leaving happy comments on TripAdvisor. Its episode aired in 2014 on season seven of the show.

Spanish Pavilion

83% of positive reviews from visitors prove that this Harrison spot in New Jersey is one of the best in town. It was featured on season four of Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, airing in 2011.

Bel Aire Diner

Located in Queens, New York, Bel Aire Diner scored 79.9% from its happy customers. It featured on season eight of the show, which aired in 2023.

The Olde Hitching Post

From Hanson, Massachusetts, The Olde Hitching Post is doing better too, with 73.8% positive reviews. The restaurant’s episode aired in 2013.

Spin a Yarn Steakhouse

Situated in Fremont, California, this restaurant has 66.2% happy guests on TripAdvisor. Its episode aired in 2012.

The Greek at the Harbor

The California-based restaurant is liked by 60.6% of visitors. Its episode on Kitchen Nightmares aired in 2012.

Leone’s

Taking the number ten spot, Leone’s in Montclair, New Jersey, rounding off the list with 60.5% of happy reviews. It was featured on season seven of Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares in 2014.

