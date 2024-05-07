Something in me short circuited when Mpho died – Thuso Mbedu

“I like to believe that he knew that I loved him because he was one of the (few) people I had the courage to tell. He made it safe to do so – I know that many will attest to this,” said actress Thuso Mbedu in her reflection of her friendship with the late Mpho Sebeng.

The 30 year-old actor died in a car accident in Potchefstroom, North West, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He and Mbedu had a strong bond, dating back to their time on television drama, Saints and Sinners which was Mbedu’s first acting gig.

“Having heard of Mpho’s passing something in me short circuited. What are the words that one is supposed string together? Even now I’m seeing the posts and the changed profile pics, but my brain is refusing to accept why it’s happening,” averred The Woman King actress.

Mbedu said accepting the reality of Sebeng’s passing is something she’s still battling with. “It feels like my heart slows down and I have to remind myself to breathe. I want to find the right words, but my mind has blanked.”

Star of his generation

Award winning choreographer Gregory Maqoma, who never worked with Sebeng directly but followed his career from afar, was torn to learn of his passing.

“I followed his career and always seen him as a shining star and well-rounded performer with a beaming personality. It is really sad to read of his untimely passing. Mpho was really one of the brightest stars of his generation,” Maqoma told The Citizen.

In his last post on Instagram a few days ago, Sebeng quoted French physician Havelock Ellis, jotting:

“The art of living lies in the mingling of letting go and holding on.”

The quote captured how present he was as a person, and this was echoed in Mbedu’s words.

“We all know that he stayed showing up for his loved ones. We all know of his big heart that was overflowing with love. I can hear the sound of his laughter, the cheeky grind and the frown lines as he zoned in, concentrating.”

“I can hear his voice when he said ‘Thuwowo’. But I don’t know how to take all of that and make it make sense because there’s so much more to it, and there’s no way to put any of it into words.”

