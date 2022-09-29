Why Kelly and Zandie Khumalo reunited

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Life with Kelly Khumalo has been an honest reflection of the singer’s private life and in the season finale, a reunion many didn’t expect happened.

Since season three aired in July on Showmax, viewers have seen Khumalo deal with the Senzo Meyiwa trial, her real thoughts towards disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo, her friendship with Wanda Baloyi and dealing with family issues between her mother and sister.

Life with Kelly Khumalo’s season three finale aired this week on Showmax and saw the climax of possibly the ending of her close friendship with Wanda Baloyi.

Baloyi, also an artist had issues with what she deemed Khumalo’s selfishness and not being there for her during her brother’s dinner hosted at Khumalo’s house.

Baloyi also found Khumalo’s behaviour unbecoming as she was intoxicated and not taking her seriously.

Khumalo didn’t see anything wrong with her behaviour but rather viewed Baloyi as being needy and self-centred.

Despite Khumalo apologising, Baloyi felt the apology wasn’t sincere and she wasn’t listening to her.

The two couldn’t see eye to eye during their confrontation, with Khumalo stating they “can’t be friends” and that “friends exhaust” her.

According to Khumalo, Baloyi was being disrespectful in her house and spilling wine all over. The Voice of Africa singer is adamant that Baloyi’s behaviour was intended to “embarrass” her and that she was insensitive.

However, viewers of the show saw it differently.

Kelly is manipulative. She doesn’t want to take accountability for anything man and it’s annoying . Wanda has been so supportive to her all the entire time , now that Wanda is expressing how she feels then “Uyadelela” nahhh Wanda Deserves better. #LifeWithKellyKhumalo— Hessi is my Angel ✨????❤️ (@lehumo_alice) September 28, 2022

I can’t believe Kelly forgot about all the times Wanda has been there for her, and carried the friendship on her back.

What she said in the last episode was so awful, woah! #LifeWithKellyKhumalo— bathong baby? (@_reabetswe_) September 27, 2022

Kelly is pushing Wanda away, it’s sad to watch. She takes no accountability of anything #LifeWithKellyKhumalo— ontiretse (@ontiretse27) September 28, 2022

Kelly and Zandie’s reunion

After having public spats for the last three years, sisters Kelly and Zandie Khumalo reunited on Life with Kelly Khumalo for the first time.

During a family therapy session, Zandie made a surprise appearance which led their mother to have an emotional reaction.

Kelly’s and Zandie’s reunion comes after Zandie declared she’s “divorcing” her sister three years ago. In the finale, Kelly said her separation from her sister broke her to her core.

The two ironed out their issues during the therapy session, with Zandie clarifying she never tried to take her sister down. The sisters also felt it was time to put their issues behind them.

The final clips also saw Kelly finally meeting her nephew for the first time as the sisters’ kids reunited as well.

What a beautiful moment when Kelly’s mom saw Zandi ????????????. Family is family no matter what happens #LifeWithKellyKhumalo— Sanele Mkhize (@Sanele_Nathi) September 27, 2022