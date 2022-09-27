Zandie and Kelly Khumalo present a united front after Tumelo’s testimony

Kaunda Selisho

The major rift between singers Kelly Khumalo and Zandie Khumalo Gumede is well-documented but what has never been clear is the reason why the two sisters weren’t getting along.

Recent testimony by the late Senzo Meyiwa’s friend, Tumelo Madlala, had people convinced that they now know the real reason for the fight. This was after he told the court that Zandie and Senzo were having an affair behind Kelly and Longwe’s backs.

However, the two sisters have presented a united front on numerous occasions, most recently at the christening event for Zandie’s son, Zenala.

Zandie shared images of herself, her son and her sister on her Instagram account and the family was all smiles.

The pictures come after Zandie was featured on Kelly’s Showmax reality show, Life With Kelly Khumalo where the pair reconciled with the help of Kelly’s therapist.

According to Showmax, their feud made headlines a few years ago after Zandie took to social media to announce that she’s “divorcing” Kelly. They had stopped talking and were no longer present in each other’s lives.

Kelly even stated in earlier episodes of the latest season of her show that she found out about her sister’s pregnancy through the media and added that she was hurt to have missed out on time with her nephew.

During an interview with Showmax, Zandie shared that she and her sister had already started rebuilding their relationship before seeking professional help and admitted that being in therapy was challenging for her.

“I just didn’t know how to react. I think the thing that made me uneasy was the therapy part of things,” she said.

“Whatever happens, we must have resolved everything by the time we left the room. It’s been a heavy load to carry all this time,” she added, explaining her intentions for going into therapy.

“One thing I know for sure is that at home we’re not the kind of people who hold grudges for the longest time, and I got that from my mother. You can upset my mother now, but two minutes later it’s gone, we are over it,” concluded Zandie.

These events come after Zandie’s explosive interview with eNCA where she claimed that Senzo had brought his friends to Johannesburg with the intention of beginning lobola negotiations for Kelly.

Neither of the sisters have publicly addressed the claims made in Tumelo’s testimony.

