Binge-watch: International films to stream this October

Known for its Halloween festivities, with national and global celebrations, October has a wide range of series and movies viewers can binge and stream.

Whether you’re in the mood for romance, action or even comedy, here are the best international films to stream on Showmax and Netflix this October, with many more films from After We Fell, Night Raiders, Zeros and Ones and The Suicide Squad.

Here’s what to watch:

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

For Marvel comic lovers, Showmax will be streaming the loved 2021 American superhero film which sees Eddie Brock trying to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage which features Oscar nominees Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams and Naomie Harris is set to hit Showmax on 31 October.

Luckiest Girl Alive

Based on a 2015 book by Jessica Knoll, the film, starring Bad Moms actress Mila Kunis, focuses on a writer’s perfectly crafted New York City life which starts to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school history and question the choices she made as a teenager.

The Lost City

The 2022 American action-adventure comedy film sees an author on tour promoting her new book ends up getting kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire, who hopes that she can lead him to the treasure of an ancient lost city.

It features People’s Choice winner Channing Tatum, Oscar winner Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe, and will stream from 24 October on Showmax.

Little Women

This 12-episodes Netflix original Korean drama, Little Women, will have you on the edge of your seat as three sisters, who only have each other and never enough money, get entangled in a conspiracy involving the rich and powerful.

*Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi

