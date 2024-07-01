Wigging out in style: Top hair tips for the Hollywoodbets Durban July

We give you tips for styling your hair flawlessly this weekend. Perfect your look for the Hollywoodbets Durban July.

As the excitement mounts for the 2024 Hollywoodbets Durban July at Greyville Racecourse, one of the most anticipated events in South Africa’s social calendar, your ensemble isn’t complete without the perfect wig.

Nthabiseng Makhokha, hair expert, beauty editor, and owner of Mankuu Premium Hair, spoke to The Citizen about hair ideas incorporating wigs at the races.

Whether you opt for a sleek straight bob, luscious curls, or flowing locks, here’s how to style each wig to perfection for this weekend’s festivities.

The elegant straight bob wig

The straight bob exudes sophistication and timeless elegance, making it a favourite for chic and modern looks at events like the Durban July.

Here’s how to style it:

Preparation:

Start with a wig that is well-maintained and smooth. Use a wig brush or wide-tooth comb to detangle gently from roots to tips.

Styling:

For a classic look, part the bob in the center or slightly off-center. Use a flat iron on low heat to straighten any kinks or waves, ensuring a sleek finish.

Finishing touches:

Apply a small amount of smoothing serum (if necessary). Do not add too much as this can make the hair too oily.

Consider accessorizing with hairpins – shiny pins or a headband that complements your outfit for a touch of glamour.

The playful curly wig

Curly wigs are a fantastic choice for adding volume and flair to your Durban July ensemble. Here’s how to enhance those beautiful curls.

Preparation:

Finger-comb or use a wide-tooth comb to detangle the curls gently, starting from the ends and working your way up to avoid damage.

Styling:

Define the curls by applying a curl-defining cream or mousse. Scrunch the curls gently with your fingers to encourage their natural shape.

Some wigs are wet and curly, which means just spraying them with a combination of light leave-in conditioner and water.

Finishing touches:

If needed, use a diffuser attachment on your blow dryer to set the curls without creating a frizz. Avoid excessive brushing to maintain the curl pattern.

For extra pizzazz, consider adding a floral or jewelled hair clip to one side.

The luxurious long wig in different colours

For those opting for drama and glamour, a long wig provides endless styling possibilities. Here’s how to make the most of your flowing locks.

Have fun with this look by wearing a wig coloured from blue, pink, blonde, or bright red. You can add large barrel curls to the hair with heat or leave it straight. The secret here is length.

Preparation:

Gently brush the wig starting from the ends and working your way up to avoid tangling. Use a wig stand for support during styling.

Styling:

Get a professional stylist to colour the hair.

For volume and variety, create loose waves or curls using a curling wand or hot rollers. Section the hair and curl away from your face for a soft, cascading effect.

Finishing touches:

Lightly tousle the larger curls with your fingers for an onstage attention-getting look. Consider adding a sparkling hair accessory like a tiara or a statement hair comb for a touch of regal elegance.

General tips for all wig styles

Secure Fit:

Use wig clips, pins, or a wig cap to ensure your wig stays securely in place throughout the day. If you don’t know how to secure a wig, book an appointment at a salon that does installations.

Natural Look:

Blend your natural hairline with the wig using foundation or concealer for a seamless finish. The lace should not show on the front or be a different colour to your scalp.

Maintenance:

Keep your wig looking its best by storing it on a wig stand when not in use and washing it according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

With these styling tips, your human hair wig will be the perfect complement to your outfit at the 2024 Durban July, ensuring you look and feel fabulous from start to finish.

Embrace your unique style and enjoy the festivities with confidence and glamour.

See you at the races

The Hollywoodbets Durban July (on Saturday, 6 July) welcomes fans back to the 128th running of the iconic race, themed “Ride the Wave” at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse. Limited general tickets, that’ll get you a front row view of the racing action from the grandstand and track-side lawns, live DJ performances, and runway and public fashion competitions, are available at Ticketpro, SPAR Payzone kiosks and selected Sasol stores at R230 and R170 for parking.

