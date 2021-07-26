TAB branches re-open

Sports Staff

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech of Sunday night and further relaxations announced the following is effective as of Monday.

The good news for bettors is that all TAB branches are all up and running from Monday. Betting shops in many provinces were closed due to the move to Level 4 which meant that TAB bets were only available to online and Telebet customers.

With the massive Gold Cup meeting at Greyville on Saturday with four Grade 1 races and six other features, in which the whole racing world are able to bet into the meeting and ensure massive pools, punters will face no hurdles to placing their bets.

Pick 6 pool

There are also a number of massive carryovers at the meeting, the biggest of which is the R5 million to kickstart the Pick 6 pool which is likely to reach R15 million.

The National Horseracing Authority (NHA) have also announced the lifting of certain restrictions. Racing operators are now permitted to allow owners to attend race meetings subject to the Covid lockdown regulations being strictly adhered to.

Interprovincial travel for riders is allowed with no restrictions.

The NHA reiterates that the proven non-pharmaceutical measures of wearing of masks, hand sanitizing/washing for at least 20 seconds and social distancing of at least 1.5m apart, is critical and the Chief Compliance Officer, Arnold Hyde, together with his team will continue to ensure same is done throughout a race meeting.

Please be reminded that the wearing of masks in a public place is mandatory and is one of the best ways to prevent transmission.

As and when the President announces any further amendments, the NHA will advise accordingly.