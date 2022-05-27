All hands to the Pomp. But does he have the Power?

Mike Moon

It’s a good thing horses don’t know what people are thinking, talking about or betting on. They’d be pretty stressed out if they did.



Take Pomp And Power, a three-year-old in the stable of champion trainer Justin Snaith. He’s barely out of nappies, so to speak, yet he’s already being shoved up onto a podium as the best racehorse around.

He’s outright favourite for the Durban July, with bookies barely giving any other entrant a prayer. And punters have gone with the sentiment, shortening him to 5-1 from 8-1 two weeks ago.



If Pomp And Power knew of the expectations being lumped on him, he might feel pressured, embarrassed even. It’s a lot for a callow youth to live up to.

Saturday’s Daily News 2000 is even worse – he’s chalked up at 8-10 to win the Grade 1 at Greyville that climaxes of the three-year-old season.



Is Pomp And Power really that good? Maybe. The definitive answer will come at about 2.38pm on Saturday, but there doesn’t seem to be any value at 8-10. The race is a lot more competitive than that price makes it seem.



Pomp And Power’s high esteem is based on five wins in 10 starts and a commanding victory in the Cape Derby at Kenilworth in February. But master trainer Mike de Kock’s two runners, Safe Passage and Aragosta, have similar CVs. The former won the Dingaans and the Gauteng Guineas in smashing style and was just edged in the SA Classic. The latter has four wins in eight, including the SA Derby at Turffontein.



Odds of 7-2 and 10-1 about those two are what you might call betting value.

Then there is Dean Kannemeyer’s Waterberry Lane, who showed the benefit of gelding when he won the Byerley Turk on this turf in early April – his fifth win in 11 starts.



Another chap to be cut recently, Senso Unico, is reported to be working very well by his trainer, Vaughan Marshall.

The only runner in the race who still has his gonads is Red Saxon, winner of the SA Classic. His trainer, Joey Soma, says he shouldn’t be left out of any bets.



The matching fillies race on the day, the Grade 1 Woolavington over 1000m, is also likely to be closely contested, especially with Triple Tiara hero Rain In Holland not present.



The Woolavington betting spread is a lot more realistic, with half the field on single-figure odds. Light Of The Moon and Juliet Tango are tempting at 6-1 and 12-1 respectively.



SELECTIONS

Race 6 (Woolavington):

4 Light Of The Moon, 10 Juliet Tango, 2 Perfect Witness, 8 Silver Darling

Race 7 (Daily News 2000):

6 Safe Passage, 5 Red Saxon, 1 Pomp And Power, 7 Aragosta