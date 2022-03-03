Racing Express, Thursday 3 March: Law Of Peace for Meydan win

phumelela

Meydan stages a domestic card today, featuring large fields and plenty of competitive racing. The richest race on the seven race programme is Race 4, a Graduate Stakes over 1600m on turf and restricted to horses bought at the last three Dubai in Racing Sales.

Law Of Peace, a winner on dirt at Meydan six days ago, makes a quick return and is looking to take his tally to three this season. The son of Shamardal, officially the highest rated runner in the field, is favoured by the conditions and looks the horse to beat. The obvious concern is that he had a hard race last week and may not have fully recovered from those exertions in just six days. Switching to turf shouldn’t be an issue, his first start on grass since finishing fourth handicap at Abu Dhabi in April last year.

In a contest that few really count, First Winter holds leading claims for trainer Ahmad bin Harmash, who is enjoying a good season. He stormed back to form after a couple of moderate eff orts when splitting Al Madhar and Castlebar in a competitive 13-runner handicap here, nearly causing a massive shock at 50-1. For a five-year-old, he is unexposed on turf and has more to offer. Of the others, Bosphorus is one to consider.

Being by Golden Horn, an influence for stamina, he should relish going up to 1600m after getting the better of the frustrating Lake Causeway in a 1200m maiden on turf on his local debut, getting up close home to deny his stable companion. On the ratings, he has plenty to find but shouldn’t be underestimated on just seventh start of his career and second on grass. Race 2, the 1800m maiden on turf, has drawn a full field of 14 and Alhzeem is fancied to open his account for Jebel Ali-based Frenchman Nicholas Bachalard, a trainer who has had a disappointing season.

The US-bred colt made an encouraging start on his racecourse debut at Meydan last month, making eye-catching late progress to finish a close third behind his stable companion Tahdeed. He’s entitled to come forward for the race and stepping up in distance will suit. Madkhal appreciated the switch to dirt on his latest appearance, finishing a creditable fourth behind Shanty Star, his best run of the season.

Trained by Fawzi Nass, he makes plenty of appeal in the 1200m handicap, Race 6, a race that has only attracted seven runners. Always handy and travelling strongly, Madkhal took control at halfway before tiring in the closing stages to finish less two lengths behind the winner. Madkhal, a winner over the course and distance last season, looks attractively handicapped and can record his first success in 12 months. Top-weight Vasari is the chief threat to the selection, now connections have dropped him in class.

BEST BET: Race 2 No 2 Alhzeem

BEST VALUE: Race 3 No 10 Triple Venture

BEST SWINGER: Race 4: 3 First Winter and 5 Bosphorus JACKPOT R48 (Races 4 to 7) Leg 1: 2, 3, 5 Leg 2: 4, 5, 9, 12 Leg 3: 4 Leg 4: 2, 3, 6, 7