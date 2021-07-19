Recording sessions or cheating: Viewers react to Uyajola 9/9

Lerato Maimela

Sundays episodes of Uyajola 9/9 left viewers shocked and surprised as they watched couples engaged in unfaithful acts get caught on camera by Jub Jub and his team.

In the first episode of the dramatic and chaotic television show, Thuso requires Jub Jub’s assistance in finding out whether his wife is cheating on him or not after wondering for some time why she keeps changing her phones passwords.

Jub Jub and his team find Thuso’s wife’s location, and upon arrival they find her with a man who seems to be her boyfriend or side dish who is a few years younger than her. Angered by what Jub Jub has found and exposed, Thuso gets into a physical fight with his wife’s boyfriend, which gets broken up by Jub Jub’s team.

The episode ends off with Thuso confronting his wife, and telling her how disappointed he is with her. Thuso’s anger and frustration with his wife almost led to him spitting on her face on television.

In the second episode of Uyajola 9/9, Jub Jub assists Unathi in finding out whether her boyfriend is being unfaithful in their relationship or not as he has been ignoring her phone calls and giving her the excuse that he is busy recording music and focusing on his music career.

Doing what he does best, Jub Jub located Unathi’s boyfriends location, and when they got to him they found him with another woman who turned out to be Unathi’s friend. She later revealed to Jub Jub that Unathi’s boyfriend has been staying with her for a couple of days.

When being questioned by the show’s host on whether he is cheating or not, Unathi’s boyfriend says that he has never slept with Unathi’s friend who claims that they are having an affair, and denies that they are seeing each other or that he is cheating on Unathi.

