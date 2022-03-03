The power to change the future is in your hands

Sponsored

Sphiwe Masuku, employee at the FundiFoundation, knows first-hand the positive effects a mere R10 can have on South Africa’s youth.

The R10GoesALongWay campaign is hosted by NGO FundiFoundation, with the objective of crowdfunding R10 donations from corporates and ordinary citizens, to help alleviate the financial burden of disadvantaged students who need to pay registration fees at higher learning institutions across the country.

Constantly using its platforms for good, by partnering with non-profit organisations and civil society, MultiChoice partnered with the FundiFoundation to raise awareness of the R10GoesALongWay campaign.

In March 2021, social media sensation, Lasizwe Dambuza, and friends started a crowdfunding initiative on the back of the #FeesMustFall movement and the R10GoesALongWay campaign was born. The campaign blew up on social media, creating a domino effect of collective positivity.

The founding team raised over R2 million and called on a partner to help administer and facilitate the fundraising. With the skills and competency to administer student funds, FundiFoundation was a natural fit as a partner.

“Last year, R2,3 million was raised and 19 000 students applied to be considered for sponsorship,” Sphiwe explains.

“Over 106 kids benefitted from the funding and successfully attended university as a result. We have case studies, testimonials, and heart-warming letters from these students, who shared their personal stories around how the sponsorship literally changed their lives and enabled their educational dreams.

By South Africans, for South Africans

“This campaign facilitates the first step in educational access to students – without registration fees, they don’t even have a ticket to the game. Where other programmes focus on tuition fees, which is also important, we provide the key to accessing higher education. Most importantly, the campaign is accessible to the man on the street, allowing just about any person to contribute towards the future of these students. This is a South African movement; by South Africans, for South Africans.” Sphiwe Masuku

An added benefit of the R10GoesALongWay campaign is that students are not required to pay back the registration fees.

“This is a 100% sponsorship with no strings attached – just a platform to simply do good. Think of it as a lifeline,” she continues.

The demand for education will always surpass supply. This campaign, and similar campaigns, are crucial to the future of education in South Africa. Encouraging and allowing the youth to educate themselves contributes toward a productive economy that will aid unemployment and help alleviate poverty.

“Government cannot do it all. The future of education has to be a public-private partnership,” adds Sphiwe.

“The power to change the narrative of our country rests with our youth, but it’s up to all of us to provide a helping hand.”

MultiChoice will use its DStv on air and social media platforms to amplify the R10GoesALongWay campaign message in a bid to get as many people and organisations as possible to donate ahead of the new school year in 2022.