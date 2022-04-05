Ramadan: The shortest & longest fasts in the world

Faizel Patel

Now that the Islamic month of Ramadan has set in, have you ever wondered which country will have the longest and shortest fast in the world?

Muslims in South Africa will be fasting between eleven and twelve hours a day, which is among the shortest in the world.

New Zealand and Argentina are tied with South Africa for the shortest fasting period between 11 and 12 hours during the month of Ramadan.

This is in stark contrast to some other parts of the world where the fast lasts up to 16 plus hours.

Ramadan begins 10 to 12 days earlier each year because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar “Hijri” calendar with months that are 29 to 30 days long.

The number of hours for fasting in the holy month of Ramadan varies from country to country because the sunrise and sunsets occur at different times across different countries, and therefore, the number of daylight hours also differs.

Worshippers in Reykjavik, Iceland have the longest fast with the time between dawn and sunset expected to be as long as 16 hours 50 minutes.

Other cities with fasting days between 15 to 16 hours include Lisbon, Paris, Warsaw and London.

Here is the list of the shortest and longest fast for other major cities across the globe.

Shortest fast time

Ciudad del Este, Paraguay: 11 to 12 hours

Montevideo, Uruguay: 11 to 12 hours

Brasilia, Brazil: 12 to 13 hours

Harare, Zimbabwe: 12 to 13 hours

Longest fast time

Athens, Greece: 15 to 16 hours

Beijing, China: 15 to 16 hours

Washington DC, US: 15 to 16 hours

Ankara, Turkey: 15 to 16 hours

Meanwhile, Ramadan can be very challenging as Muslims fast from dawn to dusk without even taking a sip of water.

A few medical professionals have shared some health tips and advice about fasting during Ramadan on Facebook.

Tips and advice from medical professionals about fasting during Ramadan

