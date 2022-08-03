Daily hacks: How to make your home look bigger with houseplants

Lerato Maimela

Once or twice a year you may feel the need to redecorate your home as you might want to live in a different space and environment, but aside from moving some furniture around and painting your walls, there’s not much else you can do.

You can add more decorative furniture to your home, but if there’s not enough space in your home, that can feel limiting and constraining.

If you would like to make your house feel much bigger than it is, you should consider buying houseplants and placing them in different spaces and rooms to make your house appear more spacious.

Here’s how to make your home look more spacious with houseplants:

Slim down

When choosing the perfect plants for your living room, it is always important to choose houseplants that have long, slim stems.

This will allow you to see through the house plants and their stems to catch a glimpse of the other sections of your house, or your garden that may be in the background of where you have placed your plants.

Tall, slim house plants are also aesthetically pleasing, and look great in wider and more open rooms of your house.

Houseplants with slim branches in the background. Picture: iStock

Fill negative space

We all have those awkward and displeasing corners and spaces in our home that we do not know what to do with or how to decorate them.

Placing houseplants in those negative and weird spaces can assist in enhancing the space and making it seem less boring and more vibrant and colourful.

Houseplants can also be used to hide damaged walls and unwanted stains and scratches from various tables as well as floors.

Using houseplants to decorate and give life to your boring spaces. Picture: iStock

Light up the darker corners

There are many places in your home where the sun does not reach, and this can result in your home having many dark corners.

Place your smaller houseplants that do not rely on a lot of sunlight in the darker corners of your home to give off the perception that those corners are brighter than they seem because they aid in keeping your plants alive.

Brightening up dark and gloomy corner of your home with houseplants. Picture: iStock

Peak out

Giant, tall houseplants are the perfect house props to use to make your home seem a lot bigger than it is.

Place these plants in rooms that have short walls, so you can see them from other rooms.

This will make that specific room which the houseplant is in to appear big and spacious.