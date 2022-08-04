Daily hacks: Three effective home hacks that will blow your mind

Lerato Maimela

It is truly important to know some awesome life and home hacks that could make your life a whole lot easier, and save you some time so you can focus more on the things you love doing.

Instagram’s favourite cleaning hacks mom, Carolina McCauley has taken to social media to share three amazing home hacks that will blow your mind and ensure that you are making your life easier, and cleaning the most forgotten about parts of your home and appliances.

Separate your yolks from your egg whites

Some recipes require you to separate your egg whites from your yolk, and if you do not have the proper skills or tools for this task then you may fight it to be rather challenging.

A super easy way for your to separate your eggs would be to use a handheld strainer or turner spatula.

Just crack the egg open onto your the cutlery placed above a bowl and watch as the egg whites seep through the gaps of the cutlery and separate from the yolk which will still be on top of the cutlery.

Cleaning your washing machine’s tray

Although your washing machine is constantly dealing with water and soap, it is very possible for it to get dirty on the trays and compartments within the washing machine where we put our washing detergents.

If manually cleaning out your washing machine’s tray seems like a tedious and time consuming chore, then pop your trays into your dish washer and allow for your dish washer to do the job for you.

Make this a habit, and try to clean out your washing machine’s trays at least once every three weeks.

Cleaning the caps of your laundry detergents

If you are a perfectionist and would like to keep the lids of your laundry detergents free from dried up and crummy detergent, then you can wash your caps regularly.

Toss the laundry detergent caps into your washing machine with a load of laundry. The cycle will not only clean out your detergent caps and leave them spotless, but the detergent on the caps will also help clean your laundry and leave it smelling amazing.

If you would like to wash the caps of other stronger and harsher detergents and cleaning products, then you can toss them all into a laundry bag and into the washing machine on its own to ensure that no clothes are ruined in the process.