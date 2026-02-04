‘Resilient homes’ need tech innovation, says Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa says traditional construction methods may no longer meet the needs of a growing population facing climate change and increasing urban pressures.

Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the Innovative Building Technologies (IBT) Summit at the National Exhibition Centre (Nasrec) on Tuesday.

The Summit brings together government, regulators, financiers, innovators, municipalities, professional bodies, community organisations, youth formations and international partners in support of modernising human settlements.

Adequate housing

Ramaphosa said the right to adequate housing is a basic human right, reflected in both the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and South Africa’s own constitution.

He said traditional construction methods may no longer meet the needs of a growing population facing climate change and rising urban pressures,

“Having shelter that provides privacy, safety and freedom is inextricably bound to human dignity. Housing is not merely about shelter, but it is about belonging, security and opportunity. South Africa, like many countries in the world, faces a growing demand for housing.

“Since 1994, the democratic government has been able to provide more than 5 million housing opportunities. This achievement stands among the most ambitious social programmes on our continent. It has transformed millions of lives,” Ramaphosa said.

Climate resilient

The summit also focused on climate-resilient housing, particularly after recent floods in Limpopo claimed at least 25 lives and caused R4 billion in infrastructure damage.

The President stressed that homes must be built to “protect lives, conserve resources and endure over time”, arguing that traditional construction alone is unsustainable.

“It calls for resilient building typologies, sustainable local materials, rapid emergency housing responses and stronger partnerships across society,” Ramaphosa said.

“Innovative building technologies offer us a strategic opportunity. When appropriately regulated, financed, socially accepted and locally embedded, innovative building technologies allow us to build faster and at scale.

“They enable us to reduce carbon emissions and water use, improve energy efficiency, and enhance durability and quality,” he said.

Waiting list

The president said, despite this progress, more than 2.5 million families are still on the waiting list for housing throughout the country.

He said inadequate supply, limited land availability, rising construction costs and delays in project delivery are all contributing to a situation of scarcity.

“This has a number of consequences. For the middle class, prices and rents are being pushed upwards. For the poor, homelessness and the proliferation of informal settlements are exacerbating already dire conditions.

“The delivery of basic services to unplanned settlements is stretching the capacity and the resources of the state,” he said.

Old way of building

Ramaphosa added that if the country continues to build in the old way, on the same land, with the same vulnerabilities, using the same methods, it will not solve the housing problem.

“We must make a change. We must embrace the tide of technological progress to future-proof human settlements. This is a social imperative and an economic necessity.

“We must embrace technological solutions that enable housing to be delivered faster, better and at scale. We are united in our resolve to turn innovation into a coordinated national pathway for housing delivery at scale,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said innovative building technologies are an essential part of a diversified, modern construction system capable of meeting today’s challenges.

