Daily hacks: How to wash and restyle your synthetic wigs

Lerato Maimela

Synthetic wigs are lifesaving, because sometimes you may experience a bad hair day and have no other alternatives to getting your hair done in a short space of time, but to just rock one of your wigs.

After several wears, your wig will get dirty and messy, and the more you wear it in that state, the worse it may get.

These five super easy and effective steps to washing and restyling your synthetic wigs by Go Divas Secret Wigs will ensure that your old and beaten down wigs are given a complete makeover to give off a new and fresh wig appearance.

Brush the hair out

Begin by brushing out any knots on the wig as this will make it easier to wash through the wig thoroughly, and ensure that there are minimal knots when the wig has been washed and dried.

Wash with shampoo

You can then go ahead and wash your wig with your preferred shampoo. Be gentle when washing the wig so that you do not create unwanted knots in the wig, and that you do not damage it and pull out any hair during the washing process.

Once you are satisfied with how you have washed your hair, you can then squeeze the water out of the hair and drain out the dirty water.

Time to condition your wig

Once the bucket sink is empty, pour fresh water into it, and then place your wig back into the basin or bucket with a generous amount of conditioner. Make sure to use conditioner that focuses on untangling your hair and giving it a silky and shiny appearance.

Air dry your wig

After the wig has been washed, simply place it on a wig stand or any other stand and let it air dry. Some synthetic wigs are sensitive to heat, so using a blow dryer may be risky.

Brush and style

Once your wig has completely dried, you can then take a gentle brush, and brush through the hair to get rid of any extra knots and put the hair back into its original direction and style.