Daily hacks: DIY home hacks to remove candle wax from furniture and more

Lerato Maimela

The best way to enjoy your life is to try and cut corners with some daily hacks to help you do the things that take up most of your important and valuable time.

It is truly important to know some awesome life and home hacks that could make your life a whole lot easier, and save you some time so you can focus more on the things you love doing.

These DIY home hacks from Best Life are super easy and effective, and will be sure to improve your daily life.

Remove candle wax from furniture with ice cubes

Load shedding has made it a norm to sit around the house with candles lit as you wait for the electricity to make its return.

You may also light a few scented candles around the house to make certain rooms smell good with the hopes of uplifting your mood and creating a calm and serene environment in your home.

If it may happen that you mistakenly spill candle wax on your furniture, avoiding scraping it off as this might ruin your furniture.

Rather fill a bag up with ice cubes, and place the bag over the melted wax on your furniture. Once the wax hardens and sets, it will be easier to pick it up and lift it from your furniture without ruining it.

A melting candle. Picture: iStock

ALSO READ: Daily hacks: Three living room organisation hacks to hide clutter

Use essential oils to polish furniture

if your furniture might need a polish but you have ran out of furniture polish, there is no need to stress.

Simply search through your bathroom cupboards and look for essential oils to get the job done.

This home hack is perfect as essential oils have also been proven to be great for freshening up wood furniture, but be sure to not use it on surfaces where you usually prepare food, because they are not safe for consumption.

Essential oils. Picture: iStock

Use cooking oil to get rid of sticky label residue

Buying cups and bottle with stickers and labels on them can sometimes be a pet peeve when you need to wash the container, as the labels get sticky and tacky from the water and multiple use.

If your bottle, lunchboxes or cups start to become a hassle in terms of their labelling then simply use a cotton pad to rub cooking oil all over the label.

After some time, the oil will sink into the label, making it easy for you to simply wipe the label away.

Sticky labels on skin products. Picture: iStock

Homemade diffuser

Diffusers are one of the best ways to mask unwanted odours in your home with your favourite fragrances.

If your favourite diffuser runs out and you cannot make a quick trip to the store to replace it, then simply boil a pot of water over your stove and throw a vanilla bean or two into the pot.

The aroma from the vanilla beans will spread throughout your home, getting rid of the ugly smells and making your home smell vanilla fresh in no time.

This home hack is also much safer for yourself and your loved ones, as well as the environment.