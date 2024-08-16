A Look at how South Africa ranks for quality of life according to expats

Challenges such as safety and security concerns have impacted South Africa's overall ranking...

In the latest Expat Insider survey by InterNations, South Africa has been ranked 29th out of 53 countries, highlighting its mixed appeal to expatriates.

After being in the bottom 10 in the Quality of Life Index in the past four years, the 11th edition of the survey shows an improvement for the Rainbow Nation.

Improved rankings and positive aspects

According to the survey, South Africa scores well in areas such as the Personal Finances Index, as well as the Housing and Leisure Options subcategories, placing 18th, 9th, and 10th, respectively.

More than seven in ten expats (73%) report that their disposable income is sufficient for a comfortable life, surpassing the global average of 70%.

The Housing Index, in particular, stands out with South Africa securing 9th place, attributed to affordable and accessible accommodation.

Similarly, the Leisure Options subcategory benefits from the country’s diverse recreational activities, including sports and dining, which contribute to its high ranking.

Ongoing challenges

Challenges such as safety and security concerns have impacted South Africa’s overall ranking, with the country placed last at 53rd.

Over half of the expats (54%) rate personal safety poorly, compared to 8% globally. Similarly, political stability is rated negatively by 47% of expats, compared to 16% globally.

The Travel & Transit subcategory also reflects challenges, with South Africa ranked 52nd due to inadequate public transportation options and difficulties in getting around, either on foot or by bicycle. Nearly two-thirds of expats (65%) find local transportation unsafe and inconvenient.

“The unequal and fragmented society is very upsetting and hard to get used to. I live in a first-world bubble inside a very unequal and divided country,” noted an Argentinian expat as quoted by InterNations.

Additionally, while South Africa performs well in the Personal Finances Index, it faces mixed results in Salary & Job Security, with the Working Abroad Index improving to 40th place.

Despite progress, 61% of expats are dissatisfied with the economic situation, much higher than the global average of 19%.

Healthcare is rated 23rd, valued for its quality despite affordability issues, while the Digital Life Index highlights strengths in cashless payments and online services, though bureaucracy and visa challenges persist.

In cultural integration, South Africa ranks 23rd in Ease of Settling In, with expats finding it relatively easy to make local friends and appreciate the welcoming atmosphere, though some struggle with cultural adaptation.

Overall, while the country has made strides in expatriate living conditions, issues in safety, transit, and economic stability continue to affect its appeal.

