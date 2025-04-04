Tupperware is back in Europe, but what about SA?

‘After a three-month break, Tupperware is back. And it's not just a comeback: it's a new beginning, ambitious and built to last.’

Tupperware, founded by Earl Tupper in the early 1940s started off as a business of containers to keep food fresh. Still, after some time, it became a lifestyle for many worldwide, especially in South Africa.

Due to changes in consumer preferences and challenging economic periods, Tupperware was forced to shut its doors in 2024 after filing for bankruptcy.

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel for Tupperware lovers, as the company will reopen under a new owner and management.

ALSO READ: Tupperware starts to show cracks in its finances

Tupperware’s new owner

In a LinkedIn post, French entrepreneur Cédric Meston announced he had acquired Tupperware and operations will resume in five European countries – France, Germany, Italy, Belgium and Poland.

He said Geoffroy Destexhe will lead the management team. “After a three-month break, Tupperware is back. And it’s not just a comeback; it’s a new beginning, ambitious and built to last.

“First of all, I want to say a huge thank you to our Tupperware community: more than 20 000 culinary advisors, who have gone through weeks of uncertainty, waited patiently for this announcement and who are now there, ready to go again.”

Tupperware to operate from April

Meston’s post continued to explain that their goal is €100 million (about R2 billion) in turnover by the end of 2025.

“From April, our iconic products will be back on the market – and very quickly in your hands! This restart will be based on the strength of our network, the innovation of our products and the modernisation of our sales channels.

“I will take over the management as CEO. It is a strong responsibility and I am proud to contribute to the rebirth of such a symbolic company.”

ALSO READ: Tupperware files for bankruptcy: How are you going to carry your cheesecake?

What about South Africa?

Meston did not say whether Tupperware would return to South Africa. But judging by how much the brand was loved in the country, one can only hope.

The company’s history and business model, particularly its emphasis on social selling and home parties, have contributed to it becoming a cultural phenomenon and a lifestyle brand for many, especially women.

Many women in SA participated in Tupperware parties, whereby a group of women who sold the containers would visit one woman’s house and call others who were interested in buying or selling the products.

At these parties, different new-in-the-market products would be demonstrated, with actual food and drinks to be enjoyed later, to get people to buy.

NOW READ: Tupperware to officially close shop in SA. What are your best memories?