Azola Mlota on helping South Africans find love through #Umjolowithazola

Azola Mlota, also known as Dr Love, says he wants to change people’s lives with his widely recognised social media initiative, #Umjolowithazola.

He said the movement began when a friend, Thabo Makaota, suggested that he should become South Africa’s next Cupid, recognising his active presence on social media and his tendency to offer relationship advice.

Initially hesitant, Azola said he was surprised by the overwhelming response when he encouraged people to share their pictures with the hashtag #Umjolowithazola.

Since its inception in 2018, the hashtag quickly trended and has since been used thousands of times.

Speaking to The Citizen, Azola said his goal is to help people find their perfect match.

“My goal is to see people finding love and understanding that we live in a world where online dating has become the norm. The old traditional ways are now surpassed by online dating apps and websites.

“With #Umjolowithazola, I am also making it easy for people to find love with just a simple hashtag where you don’t have to pay any subscription to find love.”

#Umjolowithazola success stories

Azola said one of the most surprising outcomes of the initiative occurred just two months after the hashtag’s launch.

“A man from Gqebera sent me a direct message telling me that he had found a partner through the hashtag and was ready to pay lobola.”

As time passed, more success stories emerged, including a couple featured on the Netflix series The Ultimatum SA who met through #Umjolowithazola and another couple that got engaged in July this year.

Ensuring online safety

Azola said he takes the responsibility of helping people find love online very seriously and understands the risks involved.

He said he often uses his own airtime to verify the authenticity of participants to avoid cases of catfishing, scamming, or other dangers.

He also emphasises the importance of personal vigilance and self-care.

“In practical terms, someone will slide into my DMs to tell me that they have found someone. I then ask that person to send me his or her details so that I can verify.

“I’m trying to create as safe a space as possible by calling every day to ensure that people are not catfished, not victims of kidnapping, and so on. I also put a disclaimer on the X Spaces I do, stating that even if I may call and audit people, it’s also their responsibility to be vigilant and take care of themselves.”

Umjolo challenges

However, Azola admits that running #Umjolowithazola has not been without challenges.

He said some users have fallen victim to scams and catfishing, while others have been left heartbroken by individuals seeking only short-term flings

“However, this doesn’t take away from the fact that there are genuine souls who are looking for love and finding love through the hashtag. Despite these challenges, I remain committed to ensuring the platform remains as safe as possible,” he added.

Expanding to TV

Azola said he hopes to one day expand #Umjolowithazola into a television show.

“It has been my wish to see this as a TV show. I have knocked on numerous doors with proposals, but with no luck,” he said.

In addition to his work with #Umjolowithazola, Azola is co-curator of a radio show, Tsa Dikamano, on Motsweding FM.

He said the show was inspired by the need to help more people find love through traditional media, beyond social platforms.

His wife, Seipati Mlota, who played a huge role in #Umjolowithazola and has a background in relationship advising, is co-hosting the show with Onalenna Kotane.

“I knocked on the door of Motsweding FM and, by God’s grace, the producers opened the door for Seipati to co-host a new radio programme called Tsa Dikamano, every Monday and Thursday from 01:00 to 02:15 am.”

